Matt Hancock’s sweet comment about his kids as I’m A Celeb fans fume

Matt Hancock said he ‘can’t wait’ to speak to his kids following his exit from I’m A Celebrity last night.

During Sunday night’s finale (November 27), the former health secretary finished in third place as Jill Scott became the winner and Owen Warner finished runner-up.

Following the result, the I’m A Celebrity Instagram page shared a video of the trio speaking about what they’re looking forward to doing now they’ve left the jungle.

Matt Hancock makes comment about kids after I’m A Celeb

The MP said the first people he’s going to call are his three children, who he shares with his ex-wife Martha.

Matt said: “The first people I’m going to call are my kids and I can’t wait to talk to them.

“It’s been ages.”

However, some fans felt unimpressed and made digs at Matt in the comments.

One person said: “Good to see Matt’s remembered his kids.”

Matt Hancock finished in third place on I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Oh so now he thinks of his kids!?”

A third added: “Matt’s going to call his kids??? Gosh his poor wife and kids have had to see in on TV for 2 weeks knowing what had happened in the household.”

However, others defended Matt as one hit back: “How do you not know that him & his ex wife are on good terms with co parenting the kids? Marriages break down all the time!”

Another wrote: “Well done Matt – what a lovely person.”

Matt Hancock reunited with girlfriend Gina after finishing third on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, someone else commented: “It’s about time people left the man alone fgs.”

During his exit last night, Matt reunited with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo on the bridge.

Matt and Gina had been caught on CCTV last year kissing in his office, while he was married to Martha.

The first people I’m going to call are my kids and I can’t wait to talk to them.

The couple embraced each other on the famous I’m A Celebrity bridge as Matt was reportedly heard saying: “I love you so much.”

During his exit interview with Ant and Dec, Matt spoke about the controversy of him doing the show.

Matt Hancock on I’m A Celeb

He said: “I know it was controversial me coming here. I know some people said, ‘people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations.’

“But we’re all human and we’ve all got lots of sides to our personalities. I just went in clear that I was going to be totally myself, as if the cameras weren’t on… and that is what I did.”

Meanwhile, he added: “And that is what I’m like in private. Take it or leave it, you know!”

