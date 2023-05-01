I’m A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo shares sweet moment his kids meet their new baby brother

I’m A Celebrity: South Africa star Jordan Banjo welcomed his third baby with wife Naomi just before the current ITV series started.

The couple already have two children together – son Cassius Ashley, four, and daughter Mayowa ‘Mimi’ Angel, three – so the new baby makes the Banjos a happy family of five.

Friends, fans and famous faces rushed to congratulate the couple on their happy news after it was shared on social media.

Diversity star Jordan was among the stars who headed off to South Africa last autumn to film the I’m A Celebrity all stars series. And, while he’s currently on screen in the jungle, because the series isn’t live he’s most likely at home now, up to his elbows in dirty nappies!

Jordan Banjo, with son Cassius, has welcomed his third child with wife Naomi (Credit: Splash News)

I’m A Celebrity star Jordan Banjo welcomes third baby

Jordan and Naomi had previously revealed that they were expecting a baby boy this spring. At the start of April they posted on Instagram sharing a selfie of themselves with the caption: “We’re having a baby this month … whaaatttttt!”

Announcing their happy news on April 23, Jordan shared a black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s hand as Naomi cuddled the tot. Jordan said: “Atreus Funso Banjo. 20.04.2023 8lb 8oz. I’m so proud of you @naomibanjo, my angel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Banjo (@naomibanjo)

As the jungle series kicked off, Naomi shared an adorable video montage of the new family, and their excited eldest kids meeting the new baby. In the black-and-white video, Jordan and Naomi can be seen leaving the hospital with Atreus, before beaming Cassius and Mimi excitedly jump up and down as they meet him.

“This is so beautiful,” one fan said. Another added: “Enjoy every second of that bubble.” A third commented: “Huge congratulations to your beautiful family.”

Jordan Banjo is now a proud dad to two boys and a little girl (Credit: Splash News)

Gender reveal

The popular couple previously shared their gender reveal news with their fans. Posting on social media, the post read: “‘We are so excited to finally share with you guys … that we are having a ….. SWIPE TO SEE!!”

They shared one monochrome snap and one in colour, showing blue balloons. However, it appears this baby will be their last as Jordan revealed he’s undergone a vasectomy.

Read more: Jordan Banjo shares beautiful wedding picture

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.