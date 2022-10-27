Jordan Banjo and his wife Naomi have announced they’re expecting their third baby.

The former I’m A Celebrity and Diversity star already has two children with Naomi – son Cassius, four, and daughter Mayowa, three.

Jordan and Naomi, who married in August this year, shared their happy news on Instagram on Wednesday evening.

Naomi shared a photo of her and Jordan looking down at their two children, who are touching her growing baby bump.

The family are stood outside a door, which is decorated for autumn and Halloween.

Naomi wrote: “TRICK OR TREAT! We’re expecting 2 (more) tiny little feet! Baby number 3 due April 2023.”

Meanwhile, Jordan wrote on his Instagram: “The Banjo Family is growing even more. Baby number 3 on the way.”

He shared a photo of himself and Naomi sitting in a car while holding up a baby scan.

Fans congratulated the family on their news.

One commented: “This is so exciting – congratulations.”

Another said: “Awwwww!!! Congratulations.”

A third added: “Oh this is wonderful news congratulations to you both.”

Jordan and Naomi welcomed their son Cassius in 2018.

They then welcomed their little girl, Mayowa aka Mimi, in 2019.

Back in the summer this year, Jordan and Naomi tied the knot in Hertfordshire.

They reportedly got married at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

Following their special day, the couple spoke to OK! Magazine about the celebrations.

What did Jordan say about their wedding day?

Jordan said: “Without sounding cringey, people say, ‘It was the best day of my life’ and you’re like, ‘Really I’m sure it was quite stressful.’ But it’s like your slice of your own personal little fairy tale.”

Naomi added that it was “beautiful from start to finish”.

The couple also revealed their children’s roles during the day.

Cassius was a page boy, while Mimi was a flower girl.

Recalling a funny moment during the service, Jordan explained how “clumsy” his daughter can be.

Jordan said: “So we’re in the middle of the service and then the guy’s reading all the vows and I feel like I’m in Game Of Thrones.

“I look behind me and my daughter Mimi is hanging on to one of the pews, swings underneath and boots over a glass vase which smashed in the middle of the service. I was like, ‘Thank you Mimi’ and everyone in the chapel started laughing.”

