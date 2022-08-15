Jordan Banjo shares beautiful wedding photo with partner after ceremony

Jordan Banjo has shared a beautiful wedding photo with his followers on Instagram.

The Diversity star married long-term partner Naomi Courts in Hertfordshire at the weekend.

The couple previously had to delay their nuptials due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan shared a snap of him and Naomi enjoying their wedding party, smiling at the camera.

He captioned the shot: “Forever and ever. Mr and Mrs Banjo,” along with a heart emoji and a ring emoji.

His followers raced to share their best wishes and congratulations to the happy couple.

Carol Vorderman was one of the first people to send congratulations, commenting: “Congratulations both of you.”

One fan wrote: “Congratulations to you both, Mr and Mrs Banjo. You both look incredible,” along with a fire emoji.

Jordan with his brother Ashley Banjo (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another said: “Yessssss!!!!! Cannot wait to see more!!! Huge congratulations to you both.”

“Huge congratulations to you both, my favourite couple ever. Hope your day was as magical as I’ve imagined it to be,” said another, followed by a trio of heart emojis.

“So beautiful congratulations to you both!! So happy for you,” said another person.

Where did the wedding take place?

Jordan, host of The Greatest Dancer, and Naomi reportedly tied the knot at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire. The lavish venue is a former home of King Henry VIII.

Naomi looked stunning in a shimmery champagne-coloured gown with sparkly straps.

She kept her makeup looking natural with brown hues on her eyes and nude lips.

Jordan looked dapper in a white shirt with a black bow-tie.

Jordan has been engaged to Naomi since 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The wedding guest list was apparently an impressive one with the likes of Jordan’s brother, Ashley, and fellow Diversity star Perri Kiely in attendance.

And the couple’s two children, Cassius Ashley and Mayowa Angel, celebrated with them.

Jordan and Naomi got engaged in 2020 during a beautiful break in the Maldives.

They had been dating for almost five years before Jordan popped the question.

He shared his proposal on Instagram at the time, a photo of him and Naomi on the beach with ‘Will You Marry Me?’ written in lights in the background.

Jordan also shared a snap of Naomi’s engagement ring, writing: “Well, she didn’t say no.”

The dancer revealed last week that he and Naomi would finally be tying the knot at the weekend.

