Jordan Banjo announces birth of third baby with wife Naomi

Jordan Banjo has announced the birth of his third baby with his wife, Naomi Courts.

In October 2022, the former I’m A Celebrity star and Naomi announced they were expecting their third child. The couple are also parents to son Cassius, four, and daughter Mayowa, three.

Now, they’ve become a family of five as they’ve welcomed another little one to their brood.

Jordan Banjo baby

Sharing the happy news to Instagram on Sunday (April 23), Jordan shared a black and white photo of him holding the newborn’s hand as Naomi cuddles the tot. Jordan said: “Atreus Funso Banjo. 20.04.2023 8lb 8oz.

“I’m so proud of you @naomibanjo, my angel, my wife and the most incredible mum to our children, thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you.”

Meanwhile, Naomi also shared the news to her Instagram. She shared a video of her baby bump and then she and Jordan driving to the hospital.

Jordan Banjo speaking on Loose Women
Jordan has welcomed his third baby with wife Naomi (Credit: ITV)

In another clip in the montage, Naomi smiles with the newborn. She wrote: “Hello world,” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans gushed in the comments and congratulated the couple. One person said: “Huge congratulations to you all!! Beautiful family, enjoy every second.”

Thank you for our 3 beautiful children, a gift I can never repay, I love you.

Another wrote: “Lovely news congratulations to you both.” Meanwhile, someone else added: “Congratulations! Love the name.”

Ashley Banjo‘s ex Francesca wrote: “Beautiful boy, welcome to the family.”

Jordan Banjo speaking in denim jacket on Lorraine
Jordan now has three children with wife Naomi (Credit: ITV)

Jordan Banjo kids

Dancer Jordan and Naomi now have three children. They welcomed their son, Cassius, in 2018. They then welcomed their their little girl, Mayowa aka Mimi, in 2019.

The couple tied the knot in August 2022. Jordan and Naomi reportedly married at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about their special day, Jordan said: “Without sounding cringey, people say, ‘It was the best day of my life’ and you’re like, ‘Really I’m sure it was quite stressful.’ But it’s like your slice of your own personal little fairy tale.”

