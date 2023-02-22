I’m A Celeb star Jordan Banjo has revealed that he underwent a vasectomy procedure yesterday (February 21).

The Diversity dancer posted a hilarious video of himself on Instagram as he limped back to his car after the surgery.

In the video, Jordan also shared the graphic details of his vasectomy while his wife, Naomi Courts, filmed him.

Jordan Banjo revealed the graphic details of his vasectomy with his followers (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celeb star Jordan Banjo ‘limps’ after vasectomy

Jordan posted a video of himself on Instagram yesterday to share that he had undergone a vasectomy.

His wife, Naomi filmed the dancer as he hobbled back to his car after undergoing the surgery.

In the video, Naomi was heard laughing before she asked: “You okay?”

The I’m A Celeb star replied: “Yeah.”

She then asked: “Was it bad?”

Jordan said “no”, before going into detail about his procedure.

He explained: “The pain is not the problem. The problem is where you’re so scared you have a nipple instead of a penis between your legs and then the nurse tries to tape it to your stomach but there is not much to tape so he just kind of places the piece of tape over it.”

The Diversity star captioned the post: “What a day.”

Fans react

Fans fled to the comments and admitted that they found the video hilarious, while others shared their support.

One wrote: “Had a really [bleep] day and this has made me laugh out loud. Full respect for being a real man and doing that for your family.”

Another fan commented: “This made me laugh. Well done though – I admire any man who takes on this responsibility.”

A third added: “Oooooch… Maybe ease up on the moves for a day or three.”

Someone else also said: “Not the tape. Stay strong my guy!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Banjo (@jordbanjo)

Jordan and Naomi expecting third child

Jordan and his wife Naomi recently announced that they are expecting their third child together.

The couple already have two children, son Cassius and daughter Mayowa.

But in October last year they revealed that Naomi is pregnant with another baby – and the due date is very soon.

In an Instagram post, Naomi wrote: “TRICK OR TREAT! We’re expecting 2 (more) tiny little feet! Baby number 3 due April 2023.”

Read more: Ashley Banjo and brother Jordan spark same complaint with This Morning appearance today

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.