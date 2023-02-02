Ashley Banjo and brother Jordan appeared on This Morning today to promote their new children’s book, The Day We Saved The Future.

The brothers joined Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the sofa as they discussed their second book together and the latest Dancing On Ice gossip.

However, viewers were left baffled by their outfits on the show as they claimed that their clothes looked ‘extra large’.

Diversity stars Ashley and Jordan have announced the release of their new children’s book (Credit: ITV)

Ashley Banjo and brother Jordan today

Ashley and Jordan appeared on This Morning to talk about their new children’s book, The Day We Saved The Future.

The two brothers rose to fame in 2009 after their dance troupe, Diversity, won Britain’s Got Talent.

Since then, the pair have ventured off to do their own projects, while Ashley went on to become a judge on Dancing On Ice, Jordan became a co-host for the KISS weekday breakfast show alongside Perri Kiely.

However, the duo have recently joined forces to write their own children’s book.

Talking about their new book, the dancing duo revealed that some of the characters are based on real people in their family, including their dad.

Jordan said: “The characters in the book Cass and Micah, Cass is my son and Micah is Ash’s. Then another character is their grandad in book, which is our Dad.”

But Ashley and Jordan’s appearance on the show left many fans distracted, as they compared their outfits to ‘maternity’ clothes.

Did Ashley Banjo borrow his wife’s maternity cardigan?

One This Morning viewer wrote: “Those brothers are cringe @AshleyBanjo all wearing XXXL clothes. Mouth pieces #thismorning another [bleep] z-list kids book. FML.”

This Morning fans compared Ashley and Jordan’s outfits to maternity clothes (Credit: ITV)

A second added: “Has Ashley borrowed that cardy from his gran?? #ThisMorning.”

A fan also tweeted: “Who dressed them??? Everything is XXXXL #ThisMorning.”

Some viewers also slammed the show for plugging another book written by a celebrity.

One viewer wrote: “Oh ffs who isn’t a children’s author these days.”

Someone else said: “How about giving a break to up and coming authors rather than celebs #ThisMorning.”

However, others loved the brothers as one gushed on Instagram: “Congrats both! Can’t wait to give this a read.”

Another added: “Enjoyed the interview with you both,” while someone else wrote: “Just caught up with it. Lovely little interview.”

