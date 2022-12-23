Diversity’s Ashley Banjo has revealed the real reason he and wife Francesca are splitting up.

The professional dancer, 34, took to his Instagram story yesterday (December 22) to announce that he and his wife had gone their separate ways after 16 years together.

Ashley and Francesca had been together since they were teenagers and got married in 2015.

They share two children, Rose – who was born in 2019 – and Micah – who was born in 2020.

Ashley Banjo admits real reason for split

Sharing a joint statement, the former couple revealed that they had simply moved in different directions.

The post read: “After much thought and consideration we both feel now is the time to share some personal news.

“Nearly 18 months ago we took the difficult decision to separate. After being together for over 16 years, since we were teenagers, this is not a decision that has been taken lightly.

“It has not been easy and the processing of the situation has not been fast by any means. But we feel that as we approach the new year it is time to share this news with others.”

They continued: “Our main focus will always be our beautiful children. Every decision that has been made is to make sure we can continue as a loving family and give the very best of ourselves as parents.

“Raising Rose and Micah in a healthy and happy environment is the most important thing to both of us.”

The pair went on to explain that they plan on staying the best of friends.

“Sometimes after so many years people just move in different directions, but we do so lovingly and we continue to try and be both the best parents possible and the best of friends to each other,” they wrote.

“We have always been private with our personal lives, so we kindly ask that everyone please continue to respect that privacy. We won’t be making any further comment on the situation.

“Thank you… Lots of Love Ash and Chess x.”

Ashley and Francesca’s history

The childhood sweethearts became engaged in 2014, tying the knot the year after.

Ashley rose to fame after winning the third series of Britain’s Got Talent with his dance troupe, Diversity. Francesca is also a dance troupe called Out of the Shadow.

Last year, Ashley opened up about feeling dad guilt when he’s away from his family for work.

He told The Sun: “Kids are the best thing that has happened to me in my life. But oh my gosh, I feel like I experience dad guilt 24/7, if I am honest.

“”All you want to be is a good dad and it’s trying to get the right balance that I have probably found most challenging. Trying to make sure my kids feel like I am present, but also trying to provide for them.

“It’s knowing that you have to walk out the door.”

