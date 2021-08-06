I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!: Denise Van Outen’s one condition for saying yes

Denise Van Outen has admitted she would like to be a contestant on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here – but she has one condition.

The TV presenter has tried her hand at her fair share of reality shows, including The Masked Singer and Strictly Come Dancing.

Denise, 47, even took part in Dancing On Ice – but had to stop competing early when a nasty fall saw her fracture her shoulder in three places.

Denise is up for the challenge (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Now, she has her eye on that coveted I’m A Cele crown. But only if she gets to take part in the show in its original location of Australia.

Speaking to The Sun she explained: “I do get asked to do it but there is no chance I can do it this year because I am at Proud.

“I will do it at some point. I think I’m A Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do.

“But it has to be Australia for me, not Wales – as much as I love the Welsh. I am a lot more jungle vibes than castle vibes, to be honest.”

Denise admits to loving her time performing at Proud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this week it was confirmed that I’m A Celeb will be returning to Gwrych Castle in Wales this year. The hit ITV series relocated there from Australia last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Denise Van Outen Proud to perform

Denise is currently starring in Proud Cabaret at London’s Embankment. She dresses up in sexy costumes to perform on stage for the event.

The multi-talented star confessed that while fans are delighted to see her strutting her stuff in the skimpy outfits, partner Eddie Boxshall is disappointed she doesn’t bring them home.

She said: “I walk through the front door and he says to me: ‘Well, you didn’t look like that an hour and a half ago.'”

Denise – who rose to fame on morning TV show The Big Breakfast in the ’90s – is hoping to join a special anniversary edition of the programme next year.

She revealed earlier this week that she and former co-host Johnny Vaughan have discussed their plans and would love to be a part of a Channel 4 reboot.

Meanwhile, the show will air a one-off comeback episode next month for Black To Front.

