Cooking With the Stars contender Denise Van Outen admitted she once “flashed her bra” at Prince Charles during a charity event.

Denise is one of the remaining contestants on ITV’s Cooking With The Stars, which sees her try out her chef skills alongside other celebrities.

But although she lives a more wholesome life now, when she got her start in the entertainment business in the 1990s, the presenter had a reputation for being a bit of a party girl.

And, as a result, Prince Charles got an eyeful!

What did Denise Van Outen do at the charity event?

According to The Mirror, then 25-year-old Denise was invited to a Prince’s Trust charity concert in 1999 to introduce the band Steps, who were one of the performers.

She’d hoped to meet the prince, however she couldn’t as she hadn’t been “cleared” by officials.

Instead, the presenter went into another room and, as she saw Prince Charles passing the window, decided to lift up her top and flash her bra at the royal.

“If in doubt whack ’em out, even in front of royalty. That’s what I say,” she said in an interview about the incident the next day.

“He looked at me but didn’t acknowledge me even though he got a real eyeful. I stood there for about a minute. It was just a bit of naughtiness and I hope no one was offended.”

Denise insisted that the incident was a spur of the moment action, adding: “If I’d planned it I would have made sure I was wearing a nicer bra.”

She said she saw the prince “coming down the line” and “just did it”.

“I don’t know what came over me. I thought I had been snubbed by Charles so I had nothing to lose.”

Cooking With The Stars is on at 9pm tonight (Tuesday August 3rd) on ITV.

