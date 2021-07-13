Cooking With The Stars is a brand new flagship cookery show on ITV1 with a batch of talented celebs and chefs.

The series stars the likes of DJ Naughty Boy, Johnny Vegas and Strictly star Shirley Ballas.

They are each paired with a professional chef who will mentor them through one dish per week.

But who are they, and how did they become TV stars?

Nisha isn’t a stranger to appearing on TV (Credit: ITV)

Nisha Katona

The Cooking With The Stars chef, 49, has previously appeared on the likes of Lorraine and Sunday Brunch.

She began her career by starting her own chain called Mowgli Street Food.

Nisha has also been awarded an MBE for her services to the food industry.

She was previously a child protection barrister for 20 years and is married to her husband, Zoltan Katona.

Rosemary rose to fame in 2005 (Credit: ITV)

Rosemary Schrager

The British chef, 70, is a popular TV star in the UK.

She became known to many when she starred in the ITV series Ladette to Lady in 2005.

After becoming the breakout star, the mother-of-two bagged her own show titled Rosemary Shrager’s School For Crooks.

In 2012, she appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

She is married to barrister Michael Shrager. The happy couple met when she was just 21.

Joseph regularly appears on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Joseph Denison Carey

The chef, 22, is best known as a regular guest star on This Morning.

Before his TV career, Joseph helped found the Bread and Butter Super Club.

The handsome ITV star has worked in top restaurants across London including Gabriel Waterhouse’s The Water House Project in Bethnal Green.

Judy juggles her time between America and the UK (Credit: ITV)

Judy Joo

She is a Korean-American chef who has become a star in her home country.

Judy, 46, hosts her own show, Korean Food Made Simple, across the pond. She also stars in the popular cookery series, The Iron Chef.

However, she loves the UK and decided to start her own restaurant in London called Seoul Bird.

As a result, she regularly splits her time between New York and London.

