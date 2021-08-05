Denise Van Outen teases return to The Big Breakfast for 30th anniversary after reboot is announced

Denise Van Outen has hinted she is set to return to The Big Breakfast, the show that made her famous when it returns to mark its 30th anniversary.

The TV presenter became a household name when she co-hosted the Channel 4 show alongside Johnny Vaughan in the ’90s.

Now she is hoping to make a comeback to the famous programme to mark 30 years since the programme launched.

Johnny Vaughan and Denise Van Outen reached cult status on The Big Breakfast (Credit: Channel 4/ YouTube)

Denise, 47, would join new addition to the 2021 Strictly Come Dancing cast AJ Odudu and Mo Gilligan who will be hosting the one-off special as part of Channel 4’s Black To Front day this September.

There’s also hope that her former co-host Johnny Vaughan will return after the pair reconciled and ended their feud during lockdown last year.

Speaking about the revival Denise told MailOnline: “AJ is a good friend of mine. I’m thrilled she’s doing it, she’ll be great. And it’ll be so nice to watch. It’s like a trip down memory lane – back into the old house. I’m not sure what it’s like in there now.”

Denise is hoping to head back to The Big Breakfast house (Credit: PhilLewis/WENN.com/Cover Images)

When asked if she would like to return to the show she added: “It’s the anniversary next year. So there might be something… That’s all I’ll say!”

Is Johnny Vaughan going to take part?

Denise previously revealed her hopes for an on-screen reunion with Johnny admitting: “We’ve started having conversations. It would be nice to do something to mark the 30th anniversary.

“The original house has so many great memories and it would be amazing if we could return and film there, even though it’s been renovated. We’d want to see all the old faces return and play some of the old games too. I’m sure the fans would love it and see it as a real nostalgia trip.”

She continued: “It would be so much fun working with Johnny again on the show which means so much to us both.”

What was The Big Breakfast?

The popular morning show reached cult status following its launch in 1992, offering something different to its Breakfast TV rivals.

The show saw a whole host of famous faces pass in and out as presenters including original hosting team Chris Evans and Gaby Roslin, Bob Geldof and his then wife Paula, Liza Tarbuck, Keith Chegwin, Zoe Ball, Donna Air, Richard Bacon, Paul Ross and Kelly Brook.

However, it was Johnny and Denise who struck the biggest rapport with their audience, their chemistry and banter-filled relationship making them TV gold.

The duo even released their own single, a cover of Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan hit Especially For You. The single was released in December 1998 and saw them spend 16 weeks in the UK chart reaching a peak position of No.3.

The video for the track even featured pop band of the moment Steps delivering backing vocals and they performed their hit on legendary shows Top Of The Pops and The Smash Hits Poll Winners Party.

The Big Breakfast also brought popular fuzzy alien puppet duo Zig and Zag to fame, and featured sought after A-list interview guests including Hugh Grant and George Michael.

What are you hoping to see in on The Big Breakfast reboot? Head over to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment to let us know!