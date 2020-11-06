This year’s I’m A Celebrity contestants have reportedly been revealed as excitement for the new series – which launches in nine days – reaches fever pitch.

This year, 12 celebrities will be shacking up at the rather chilly Gwrych Castle in Wales

And now, new reports suggest just who will be undertaking the trials and competing to win King or Queen of the Castle.

Who will be joining Ant and Dec this year? (Credit: ITV)

Who are the I’m A Celebrity contestants this year?

The Sun has named the dozen stars who will be going to Wales.

And there’s a mixed bag – from radio DJs and TV presenters to soap legends and famous athletes.

So who’s going in? Read on for more…

Jordan North

BBC Radio One DJ Jordan, 30, is a hit with younger listeners.

After Roman Kemp did so well in last year’s series, Jordan will surely be looking to repeat the DJ success.

Shane played EastEnders favourite Alfie Moon (Credit: BBC)

Shane Richie

EastEnders legend Shane, 56, played Alfie Moon in some of the show’s most memorable storylines.

Reports claim that I’m A Celeb insiders have “always wanted” Shane to appear on the series.

And now it seems their wish has come true!

Bev has appeared in Corrie for more than 30 years (Credit: ITV)

Bev Callard

Corrie legend Bev, 63, has played barmaid Liz McDonald in the soap for more than 30 years.

She’ll be hoping for another strong performance from a Corrie actor – last year her co-star Andy Whyment made it to the I’m A Celebrity final.

Jessica could make first appearance after EastEnders (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jessica Plummer

Viewers were on the edge of their seats when Jessica’s character Chantelle Atkins was involved in an emotional and harrowing domestic abuse storyline earlier this year.

And now it’s been reported that the brilliant former EastEnders star is making her way to Wales for this year’s series.

Mo is racing to Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mo Farah

One of the UK’s most successful and best-loved athletes, 37-year-old Mo has won four Olympic gold medals.

Who can forget the London 2012 Olympics when he romped home in the 10,000m, which capped Super Saturday?

Next up, Mo will be hoping he’s crowned King of the Castle.

AJ is packing his bags for Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

AJ Pritchard

Professional dancer AJ, 26, made his name on Strictly Come Dancing, where he made the semi-finals three times.

It was always his aim to do more TV work after leaving Strictly and there’s no bigger challenge than I’m A Celeb.

A source told the Daily Mail: “It was always his aim to do more TV work after leaving Strictly and there’s no bigger challenge than I’m A Celeb.”

Vernon Kay

Vernon is a veteran TV presenter and radio DJ and is a familiar face.

He’s also married to Strictly host Tess Daly.

The 46 year old is reported to have signed a huge deal to appear on the show.

Giovanna Fletcher

Best-selling author and podcast host Giovanna is married to McFly’s Tom Fletcher.

With a huge Instagram following, the 35-year-old mum-of-three is clearly going to be a hit.

West End star Ruthie used to date Prince Edward (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ruthie Henshall

Award-winning West End star Ruthie, 53, is a hit on the stage.

Prince Edward dated the star when they were both younger.

Now a divorced mum-of-two, she detailed how she used to be smuggled into Buckingham Palace back in the 1990s so is sure to have a story or two to tell around the campfire!

Victoria Derbyshire

BBC broadcast journalist Victoria, 52, has been stalwart on TV news for several decades.

After a courageous fight against breast cancer in 2015, her daily talk show was axed by the Beeb earlier this year.

Hollie Arnold

Paralympian javelin thrower Hollie, 26, competed in the Rio Paralympics in 2016, the World Championships in 2017 and the Commonwealth Games in 2018.

In Rio, she won Paralympic gold in the F46 javelin.

Russell Watson

Tenor Russell, 53, is famous for his operatic shows and hit albums.

He also appeared in the BBC talent show Last Choir Standing in 2008.

But tragedy almost hit Russell when in 2007 he underwent brain surgery to remove a pituitary tumour. After treatment, he’s now recovered.

I’m A Celebrity begins on ITV on Sunday November 15.

