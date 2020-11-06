Gemma Collins has posed in loungewear and fans have said she looks “beautiful”.

The TOWIE star uploaded a picture of herself lounging on a bed in her leopard-print co-ord set to Instagram.

She can be seen wearing animal-print bottoms and a matching hoodie.

“Look how fab she looks,” said one Gemma fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins) on Nov 5, 2020 at 2:02pm PST

Another added: “She’s a goddess.”

“I’m obsessed,” said another.

Read more: Nicola Adams reveals she has to ask Strictly partner Katya Jones for permission to eat

“You are beautiful, Gemma Collins,” said another admirer.

“She’s living her best life,” another commented. “I love it.”

How much weight has Gemma lost?

Others commented on the star’s noticeable weight loss.

Gemma has been open about her struggles with her weight, revealing that she has lost around three stone this past year.

Beautiful – and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise, Gemma!

“You’re looking fabulous my darling,” said another.

“Wow you’ve lost weight,” another commented.

“You look stunning,” said another.

“Beautiful, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise,” said another fan.

Reality star Gemma Collins has lost a lot of weight this past year (Credit: Splash News)

What will Gemma do during lockdown?

Captioning the shot, Gemma revealed just how she’ll be spending the next month.

“Position for one month,” she said, referring to England’s new lockdown.

Read more: Caroline Quentin has had her first falling out with partner Johannes

“Girls, my fabulous PJAY LOCKDOWN LOUNGE is all available NOW in sizes 6 to 26,” she added.

“How I’ll be spending lockdown,” one fan agreed.

“Gorgeous and perfect for lockdown,” said another.

How much is the loungewear?

If you want to shop Gemma’s look, head online to her Gemma Collins Collection website.

You can pick up the loungewear set – called Diva Loungewear – for £48.99.

The trousers and hoodie are available separately for £24.99 each.

However, some followers took exception to the price, especially given that many Brits will now be remaining on furlough for the foreseeable future.

“Love these,” said one Gemma fan. “Only wish I had some money for a new wardrobe right now,” they added sadly.

“Absolutely love this,” another added. “Such a shame it’s out of my price range.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be buying the set.