Strictly star Nicola Adams has revealed partner Katya Jones is so strict, she even has to her for permission to eat.

“It’s worse than having a boxing coach,” she said.

Viewers will see Nicola make the startling revelations on tonight’s Graham Norton Show (November 6).

Strictly star Nicola Adams has said she even has to ask partner Katya for permission to eat (Credit: BBC)

Nicola Adams on Strictly partner Katya

Opening up about the Strictly pro’s competitive nature, Nicola said: “She matches my energy and she works hard.

“I have to ask if I want a break or some food – it’s worse than having a boxing coach!”

Talking about dancing as part of the show’s first-ever same-sex couple, Nicola said it’s good to see that “that kind of diversity on TV”.

However, she admitted she didn’t think it would be “such a big deal”.

Nicola told Graham: “It is really good to have that kind of diversity on TV.

“I didn’t think it would be such a big deal, but I guess it is for some people.

“You always have to push the boundaries and show it is just two girls dancing, and that the world didn’t end.”

Nicola said she had two conditions when it came to signing up for the show – a female partner and no dresses (Credit: BBC)

Nicola’s ‘two conditions’

The former Olympic boxer revealed she has been asked to take part in Strictly “every year”.

However, this is the only year that she hasn’t had training commitments.

Nicola said: “I’ve been asked every year, but I always had training commitments, and this is the first time I didn’t.”

She also opened up on her “conditions” for signing up for the show.

“I only had two conditions,” she said. “I wanted to dance with another woman, and I wasn’t going to wear a dress.”

Nicola has revealed Katya is a hard taskmaster (Credit: BBC)

Setting her sights on the Glitterball

So now she’s got a taste for dancing, will we ever see Nicola back in the boxing ring?

“No,” the retired star said.

“I’ve had enough. I’ve won everything!”” she quipped.

The only trophy in Nicola’s sights right now is the Strictly Come Dancing Glitterball trophy.

This Saturday (November 7), she’ll be seen dancing the jive to Greased Lightening by John Travolta from the Grease movie soundtrack.

The Graham Norton Show is on BBC One tonight at 10.45pm.

Strictly is on BBC One tomorrow night at 7.25pm.

