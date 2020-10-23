Victoria Derbyshire will reportedly do I’m A Celebrity this year.

The 52-year-old BBC presenter is the fifth celeb to reportedly sign up for the new series.

But instead of jetting off to the jungle of Australia, Victoria and her campmates will have to brave the winter weather in Wales.

Victoria Derbyshire is a presenter for the BBC (Credit: BBC)

Who else will Victoria Derbyshire be joining on I’m A Celebrity?

The Sun reports that the award-winning current affairs host will join four other celebrities already confirmed.

Beverley Callard, Vernon Kay, AJ Pritchard and former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer are all said to be Wales-bound.

A source told the newspaper: “Victoria is always game for a challenge.

“When she was approached for I’m A Celebrity she jumped at the chance.

“It’s always something she’s wanted to do but because of her family she’s never wanted to fly to Australia and be away from them for so long.”

Ant and Dec will host I’m A Celebrity from Wales this year (Credit: YouTube)

What is Victoria famous for?

Recently, the BBC axed her daily morning show, which has freed her time up.

The sourced added: “When the show moved to Wales and the opportunity came up, she didn’t want to look a gift horse in the mouth…

“…So she said yes straight away.”

Victoria has worked for the BBC on both radio and TV since 1998, and has survived breast cancer.

ED! has contacted reps for Victoria for comment.

Fans want to see Mark in this year’s series (Credit: ITV)

Who else do fans want to see in the castle?

Speculation is hotting up when it comes to who will be this year’s campmates.

William Hill Bingo revealed the list of celebs who the public want to see this year.

As a result, Vinnie Jones topped the survey, with 33 per cent of people saying they want to see the former footballer taking part.

The Chase’s Mark Labbett and former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite also finished high on the list.

