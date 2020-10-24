Ruthie Henshall is the next famous name to be linked to the new series of I’m A Celebrity.

The musical actress, 53, once dated Prince Edward, which means there could be a royal connection in this year’s series.

Actress linked to I’m A Celebrity 2020

The Sun reports that the names of this year’s contestants were leaked after a handful of celebrities were spotted leaving a photo shoot.

As a result, one of those names was West End musical star Ruthie.

Divorced mum-of-two Ruthie, 53, dated Edward in the 1990s, however the pair split after five years together.

Following their relationship, the Earl of Wessex – the youngest of the Queen’s four children – went on to marry Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999.

What did Ruthie say about her relationship with Edward?

Appearing on Desert Island Discs in 2008, Ruthie said people would smuggle her into Buckingham Palace to see her boyfriend.

“I think I had hopes that we could walk on in our relationship,” she said.

I think I had hopes that we could walk on in our relationship.

“But really and truthfully I think I was very aware that I wouldn’t be able to do what I do for a living if I’d have stayed with him.”

ED! contacted ITV for comment.

Who else is going on I’m A Celebrity?

Ruthie is the latest celebrity linked to the reality show, which begins on ITV next month.

Earlier this week, it was claimed that award-winning BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire had signed up for the show.

Subsequently, a source told The Sun: “Victoria is always game for a challenge.”

According to the newspaper, Victoria, 52, will join stars such as Beverley Callard, Vernon Kay, AJ Pritchard and former EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer.

Also rumoured to be joining them are Russell Watson and Paralympian athlete Hollie Arnold.

