How old is Ben Shephard? Well, the answer clearly came as a surprise to some viewers this morning, after Ben squared up to pro boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

Good Morning Britain host Ben was challenged to withstand 20 seconds of body blows from the boxer.

Taking off his jacket and tensing his abs, viewers at home were soon swooning, with some shocked to discover Ben’s age.

And even Ranvir Singh wasn’t immune to his charms, it seems!

Ben’s age was revealed ahead of his fight with Chris Eubank Jr (Credit: ITV)

How old is Ben Shephard?

As was revealed on the show today, the lovely Ben is actually 48 years old.

He celebrated his birthday just before Christmas.

But after seeing him in action on GMB today, viewers admitted that they couldn’t believe how good Ben looks for his age.

And some even admitted to “fancying” him.

Ranvir Singh even appeared to swoon that she’d like to watch Ben train in the gym with Chris Eubank Jr after the segment.

One viewer said: “I was gonna say. Is Ben 48? I was shocked. I thought he was younger.”

They then declared: “I do fancy him a bit actually.”

“Is it a bit weird that I fancy Ben Shephard?” asked another.

“Ben Shephard is 48. Man is looking good. Can’t lie,” said another.

Another contacted co-host Kate Garraway and urged her: “Tell Ben to get his Spandex on!”

The segment caused some to comment that they ‘fancied’ Ben (Credit: ITV)

Ben in his budgie smugglers

Ben was also objectified over Christmas after he posted a picture of himself topless while running into the sea.

One cheeky follower commented: “Shame we didn’t get a full length of you in your smugglers.”

Over the summer, Ben revealed that he was getting back into his fitness as he posted a video from the gym alongside his personal trainer.

It certainly seems as if his hard work is paying off, if the reaction of GMB viewers (and Ranvir) is anything to go by!

Wife Annie’s a lucky girl!

