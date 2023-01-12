GMB fans took to Twitter today (January 12) after host Ben Shephard was punched by boxer Chris Eubank Jr.

Chris was on Good Morning Britain to speak to Ben and co-host Kate Garraway about his upcoming bout.

But it wasn’t long before Kate offered up her presenting pal for some sparring practice.

She said to Chris: “So you have three fights this year… how about another one?”

Ben Shephard seemed to regret signing up for the challenge once the blows started (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard whacked by Chris Eubank JR

Poor old Ben stepped up to the challenge of enduring 20 seconds of non-stop body punches from the professional boxer.

Talking about what was to come, Ben said: “I think he’s knocked out 33 people. I feel a bit queasy.”

Ranvir Singh was also on this morning and admitted: “I’m a bit worried about this.”

Ben wore a protective guard around his waist and Chris told him to tense his abs to “absorb the punches”.

They also said that Dr Hilary Jones was “on standby” in case of any injuries.

And then the punches started to rain down on poor Ben, with some viewers claiming it looked as though he was “going to be sick” as he took the battering.

Kate and Ranvir could be seen in the background looking pretty shocked, with Kate heard to exclaim: “Oh my god!”

Afterwards, Ben declared it was the slowest 20 seconds of his life.

Viewers expressed their concern for Ben on Twitter after the scenes on GMB (Credit: ITV)

Twitter erupts as GMB fans share fears for Ben

Over on Twitter, GMB viewers also expressed their concern for Ben.

One said: “Well done, I hope you’re okay Ben.”

Another added: “Well done Ben. I bet you are all bruised tomorrow though.”

A third commented: “Bet Ben will be sore tomorrow.”

“Ben’s intestines will be in bits,” said another.

Ben himself took to Twitter after today’s GMB to admit that it “seemed like a good idea at the time”.

