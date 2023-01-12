Kate Garraway looking sad and a poorly husband Derek
TV

Kate Garraway clashes with MP over husband Derek’s NHS care

The GMB host appeared a little emotional…

By Nancy Brown

Kate Garraway clashed with an MP today (January 12) when it came to discussing aspects of husband Derek Draper‘s care.

As Good Morning Britain fans will know, Derek was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking to MP Emily Thornberry, Kate explained how the lack of NHS beds meant Derek was admitted to a private hospital.

But the pair clashed when an emotional Kate asked why that can’t be the case for all NHS patients if private hospitals have beds and NHS ones don’t…

Kate Garraway appeared upset as she hosted GMB
Kate Garraway appeared emotional as she reflected on husband Derek’s care (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Kate Garraway clashes with MP as she outlines husband Derek’s care

Kate debated the case for private hospitals being used as an overflow for the NHS amid strikes and overcrowding.

“That happened during Covid and I know that from personal experience,” she said.

“When Derek was first sick he had to be moved to hospital and there were no spaces on any ward for him to go for the treatment he needed.

“And so at that time, effectively, everything was nationalised, all private hospitals had to take NHS patients.”

Kate added: “So he went in and after a while the private hospitals said they couldn’t make it pay. Therefore it came to an end and it reverted back.

“That seemed like a sensible way to go, so what is the argument against that? I would say the argument against is the people with private health insurance wouldn’t be able to jump the queues.”

Emily Thornberry on GMB
Emily Thornberry wouldn’t give Kate a straight answer (Credit: ITV)

‘There isn’t enough capacity’

Emily replied: “My priority is the National Health Service.”

“But that would be the solution,” Kate argued.

“If you were going to pay for some people that need to go to those private hospitals, what about doing it for everybody?”

The MP responded: “No, what we’re doing is making sure our NHS…

“You know how you get there, you get there through a GP or you go through A&E and then you’ll get into a hospital for secondary treatment,” she added.

“There isn’t enough capacity,” Kate clapped back.

Derek Draper looking wistful in glasses
Derek contacted Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic (Credit: YouTube)

Thornberry didn’t appear to have an answer for a clearly emotional Kate.

Instead, she told the GMB anchor that Labour planned to recruit more NHS staff, should they get elected to power.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s daughter rushed to hospital in latest family drama

YouTube video player

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.

Related Topics

Derek Draper Good Morning Britain Kate Garraway NHS

Trending Articles

Kelly and Doreen are treated by paramedics in Ambulance
Ambulance on BBC One: Viewers admit show was ‘tougher watch than normal’ as two patients die
Coronation Street: Izzy Armstrong aka Cherylee Houston
Coronation Street: Izzy returns and fans are divided
Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers on Go Local show
Hairy Bikers Go Local sparks same complaints from viewers last night
Coleen Nolan and her ex on Loose Women
Loose Women: Coleen Nolan ‘taking it slowly’ as she ‘reunites with ex’ after spending Christmas together?
Ben Shephard getting punched on GMB
GMB: Twitter erupts as fans fear for Ben Shephard as he’s punched by boxer
Ben Shephard chatting on GMB
How old is Ben Shephard? GMB viewers discover real age and admit to ‘fancying’ him