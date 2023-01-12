Kate Garraway clashed with an MP today (January 12) when it came to discussing aspects of husband Derek Draper‘s care.

As Good Morning Britain fans will know, Derek was hospitalised in March 2020 after contracting Covid-19.

Speaking to MP Emily Thornberry, Kate explained how the lack of NHS beds meant Derek was admitted to a private hospital.

But the pair clashed when an emotional Kate asked why that can’t be the case for all NHS patients if private hospitals have beds and NHS ones don’t…

Kate Garraway appeared emotional as she reflected on husband Derek’s care (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Kate Garraway clashes with MP as she outlines husband Derek’s care

Kate debated the case for private hospitals being used as an overflow for the NHS amid strikes and overcrowding.

“That happened during Covid and I know that from personal experience,” she said.

“When Derek was first sick he had to be moved to hospital and there were no spaces on any ward for him to go for the treatment he needed.

“And so at that time, effectively, everything was nationalised, all private hospitals had to take NHS patients.”

Kate added: “So he went in and after a while the private hospitals said they couldn’t make it pay. Therefore it came to an end and it reverted back.

“That seemed like a sensible way to go, so what is the argument against that? I would say the argument against is the people with private health insurance wouldn’t be able to jump the queues.”

Emily Thornberry wouldn’t give Kate a straight answer (Credit: ITV)

‘There isn’t enough capacity’

Emily replied: “My priority is the National Health Service.”

“But that would be the solution,” Kate argued.

“If you were going to pay for some people that need to go to those private hospitals, what about doing it for everybody?”

The MP responded: “No, what we’re doing is making sure our NHS…

“You know how you get there, you get there through a GP or you go through A&E and then you’ll get into a hospital for secondary treatment,” she added.

“There isn’t enough capacity,” Kate clapped back.

Derek contacted Covid-19 at the start of the pandemic (Credit: YouTube)

Thornberry didn’t appear to have an answer for a clearly emotional Kate.

Instead, she told the GMB anchor that Labour planned to recruit more NHS staff, should they get elected to power.

Read more: Kate Garraway’s daughter rushed to hospital in latest family drama

So what do you think? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.