Kate Garraway rushed daughter to A&E in latest family drama

GMB today (Friday, January 6) saw Kate Garraway open up about a recent hospital dash involving her daughter, Darcey.

Kate’s revelation about her daughter’s gruesome injury came during a debate about the ongoing crisis the NHS is facing.

Kate Garraway talks A&E dash on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Kate make a revelation about her daughter, Darcey.

The 54-year-old revealed that she had been forced to rush her daughter to the hospital after she suffered a gruesome injury.

She revealed the injury happened after Darcey got her ears pierced again.

Kate said: “She went to pull it off and the whole earring went inside her earlobe.”

She then rushed her daughter to A&E.

Kate Garraway talks daughter’s injury during GMB debate today

The star then continued, saying: “This is not life or death but it’s probably not going to stop bleeding.

“It doesn’t feel like a GP thing because it’s going to have to be looked at so we went to A&E.”

She then revealed they were in A&E for close to five hours.

“We were there until 4.45am from 11pm. I knew that was fair enough because it wasn’t life or death,” the Good Morning Britain host said.

“But there was only one doctor in A&E for kids and the waiting room was full of children coughing and wheezing. All of them said to me I would have gone to the GP but I knew I couldn’t get in.”

Kate talks A&E dilemma

Kate then continued, saying: “It’s a real dilemma because you don’t want to be one of the parents filling up A&E with inappropriate things, but you’re not sure quite what else to do.”

Dr. Amir Khan then reassured Kate that A&E had been the most appropriate place for Darcey’s injury.

I knew that was fair enough because it wasn’t life or death.

However, he agreed it was a difficult situation.

“I completely empathise with patients who can’t get through to their GP. GP and patients are all on the same side and we want to help you as much as you need our help,” he said.

