GMB presenters Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard descended into fits of giggles on the show today after Kate’s impression of a French pigeon led to Ben having a coughing fit.

Things got even more chaotic when Kate was seen whacking her co-host on the back to help him clear his throat!

The long-time friends were hosting the show today (January 6), but viewers at home suggested that perhaps Ben, who appeared to be poorly, should’ve stayed home in bed.

GMB presenters Kate and Ben in fits of giggles

It all started when the pair geared up to welcome Fred Sirieix to the show.

The First Dates star is rumoured to be behind Pigeon on The Masked Singer.

Kate put on a French accent to say “pigeon” as she attempted to imitate Fred.

But it ended up with Ben choking live on air.

Luckily Kate was on hand to come to the rescue, promptly whacking Ben on the back!

Kate said: “Oh it’s brilliant, every time I make him giggle he can’t speak for 10 minutes.”

‘It just hurts’

As Ben struggled to recover, Kate hit his back in an attempt to clear his throat.

“Does it help when I do that?” asked Kate.

Why are your presenters going in to the studio with coughs etc? Should they not be resting up at home?

Ben shouted: “No it doesn’t!”

“Well it helps me,” Kate cheekily replied.

Ben told her: “It just hurts.”

Viewers react to chaos in studio

Good Morning Britain viewers were quick to react to the incident, with some sharing fears for Ben and others worried about his germs.

One said: “Should Ben really be at work and spreading all his lurgy germs around the place?”

Another shared their concern for Ben and said: “Oh dear Ben, you should be in bed!”

A third then asked ITV: “Why are your presenters going in to the studio with coughs etc? Should they not be resting up at home?”

