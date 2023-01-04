GMB host Richard Madeley was “thrown out” of the kitchen this Christmas, his son-in-law James Haskell has revealed, after festive tensions previously spilled over.

The festive feast in the Madeley household is usually cooked by Richard.

But, speaking to Andi Peters and Josie Gibson on This Morning today, James revealed that wasn’t the case for Christmas Day 2022.

And that’s because Richard’s past behaviour came back to haunt him.

GMB host Richard Madeley in hot water

It appears GMB host Richard Madeley can be a bit of a Grinch in the Christmas kitchen, according to James.

James, wife Chloe – who is Richard and wife Judy Finnigan’s daughter – and baby Bodhi spent the day with the Madeleys.

And, today, James revealed they had a “good” time – mostly because Richard “wasn’t allowed to cook”.

He told Andi and Josie: “Christmas was good.

“This year he wasn’t allowed to cook because first time I met him I got invited over on Boxing Day. I was told he can be a little bit tricky in the kitchen, don’t go in there.

“Of course that was a red rag to a bull, son-in-law wanting to make a good impression.

“I went in there and gave him a bit of chat. He used one of those f-words and I quickly went back to my wife and said: ‘I probably need to go, your father has just told me to go away.'”

James then added: “She said: ‘Oh don’t worry, he does that to everyone, he did that to Jamie Oliver.'”

This year was ‘very relaxing’

He then revealed how they averted a family argument this year.

James continued: “This year he was thrown out of the kitchen because we wanted it to be stress free.

“Chloe’s brother Dan cooked an absolute storm, very relaxing, we were looked after like royalty, it was amazing.”

However, it’s not all bad news having Richard as a father-in-law because it turns out he’s a bit of a “baby whisperer”.

James previously spoke out about what a great grandparent Richard is, saying: “Do you remember the other night he came in and she wasn’t settling and as soon as he started talking to her she settled like an absolute dream.

“I would say he is like the baby whisperer.”

