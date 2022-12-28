Tipping Point star Ben Shephard has given his fans a festive treat by sharing a video of himself topless on Instagram.

The Good Morning Britain host filmed himself wading into the sea in the Cornish village of Port Isaac on Christmas Day with very little on!

And he delayed posting the footage until Tuesday (27 December) because it took a while to warm back up.

Ben, 48, explained: “Ahh I meant to post this the other day only just thawed out!”

He added: “Happy Christmas all hope you’ve had a wonderful Christmas – ours was bracing and wonderfully boozy!”

The Tipping Point star was joined by a group of pals in the video and Ben seemed very amused to point out that his brother wasn’t wearing much either.

He said: “Apologies for my brother’s budgie smugglers.”

Ben’s a firm favourite with GMB viewers which meant that fans were quick to point out how much they enjoyed watching his festive dip.

One cheeky follower commented: “Shame we didn’t get a full length of you in your smugglers.”

Fans praise “brave” Ben

Temperatures struggling to reach double figures in Port Isaac on Christmas Day and so we’re not surprised that Ben added a chilly emoji to his festive video.

And one fan pointed out: “A braver soul than I, Mr Shephard!”

Another wrote: “Ben you are bonkers, you won’t do that up north as it’s bloody cold.”

Someone else commented: “You must be mad!”

“Totally bonkers!” another added. “Even a bit chilly here in Perth to do that! Merry Christmas Ben!”

Ben’s married to wife Annie and the couple have two sons together.

He chose the “stunning” Cornish village made famous by Doc Martin for his Christmas celebrations this year.

The star was clearly enjoying his Christmas break as he had a huge smile on his face as he happily explained that a swim in the sea is the “best way to wake up”.

