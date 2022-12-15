GMB today (December 15) saw yet another presenting shake-up, and fans weren’t happy at all.

Ben Shephard was nowhere to be seen, and his replacement wasn’t exactly a hit with everyone watching at home.

Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Presenting shake-up on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw yet another presenting shake-up take place.

Prior to today, GMB has seen three different stars front the show this week.

On Monday and Tuesday (December 12 and 13) Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway co-hosted the show.

Then, yesterday (Wednesday, December 14), Kate was joined by money-saving expert Martin Lewis.

Today, however, saw a major presenting shake-up, as Adil Ray and Ranvir Singh stepped in to front the show.

Ben Shephard and Kate Garraway usually host the show on Thursdays and Fridays. However, neither were anywhere to be seen this morning.

“Good morning to you, Adil,” Ranvir said at the start of the show.

“Good morning, it’s been a while since I’ve been here. How does this work?” Adil joked.

“We’ll figure it out as we go along, won’t we,” Ranvir laughed.

Adil’s stint presenting didn’t go down well (Credit: ITV)

Fans react to Adil Ray hosting

It’s safe to say that viewers were unimpressed with today’s presenting team, with some unhappy at the fact that Adil had replaced Ben.

Plenty of viewers took to Twitter this morning to complain.

“WTF Is Adil doing in the studio?? It’s a #BenDay. Thursday Ruined #GMB. Over to #BBCBreakfast,” one viewer tweeted.

“Surprise Surprise #GMB drop @MartinSLewis scourge of the government and useless Adil Ray is resurrected on the day nurses strike,” a second wrote.

“When I saw it was Adil and Ranvir on this morning I switched off,” another said.

Not everyone was against Adil hosting the show today though!

“@GMB lovely to see refreshing Adil presenting. Surely we have seen enough of Ben Shepherd,” one viewer tweeted.

“Adil brilliant as ever,” another wrote.

Martin hosted the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

GMB viewers fume at Martin Lewis and Kate Garraway

Yesterday’s edition of the show saw Martin host the show alongside Kate.

“Nice to see you. Nice to see Martin, the man we always need to answer your questions,” Kate said at the start of the show.

“Lovely to be here next to you, wearing what you described to me a minute ago as a rather raunchy top,” Martin replied.

“I’ve just realised you can see through the netting,” Kate said.

However, as the show went on, and the topics became more heated, Kate and Martin began talking over each other.

Viewers quickly tired of this.

“@GMB what is wrong with Kate Garraway? Why won’t she STOP talking over everyone! It’s SO annoying,” one viewer tweeted.

“OMG how often is @MartinSLewis going to keep interrupting @kategarraway,” another wrote.

“Wish they’d all stop shouting all at once and talking over each other, it misses the point of getting an opinion over to us,” a third said.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

