Martin Lewis hits back at troll as they slam his ‘disappointing’ GMB appearance

GMB today (Wednesday, December 14) saw Martin Lewis return to co-host the show alongside Kate Garraway, however, some viewers weren’t happy.

Some viewers took to Twitter to slam Martin’s “disappointing” GMB appearance.

They probably didn’t expect the money-saving expert to see their tweet, let alone fire back at it!

Martin co-hosted the show today (Credit: ITV)

Martin Lewis on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw yet another presenting shake-up.

On Monday and Tuesday (December 12 and 13) Richard Madeley co-hosted the show alongside Kate.

However, today, Martin was sitting next to Kate as the show began at 6am.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Expert now!

“Nice to see you. Nice to see Martin, the man we always need to answer your questions,” Kate said that the beginning of the show.

“Lovely to be here next to you, wearing what you described to me a minute ago as a rather raunchy top,” Martin replied.

There were plenty of topics for Martin and Kate to cover today.

As well as discussing the upcoming rail strikes, Kate and Martin also discussed the upcoming nursing strikes too.

Martin also gave viewers advice on any financial issues they may have amid the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Martin’s stint on the show was slammed today (Credit: ITV)

Martin’s stint on GMB today slammed

One moment on the show seemed to anger a viewer, who took to Twitter to complain.

During a debate about the rail strikes and Mick Lynch’s role in them, the troll accused Martin of staying silent, something they described as being “disappointing”.

You’re watching a snippet, I discussed polling later.

Quote-tweeting a clip of the debate, they wrote: “@MartinSLewis sitting silently on @gmb when they say ‘the public are losing sympathy for the strikes’…. Yet his Twitter and Facebook poll from yesterday shows a huge majority support them.

“Disappointing Martin.”

Martin was quick to fire back at the troll, though.

“You’re watching a snippet, I discussed polling later,” Martin replied.

“I can’t make every point in every clip.”

Martin and Kate’s behaviour came under fire today (Credit: ITV)

Martin and Kate slammed

Elsewhere, Martin and Kate’s behaviour came under fire.

Fans of the show accused the duo of shouting and interrupting each other throughout the show. They also seemed to be in competition over who could get the final word in.

This, as expected, quickly grated on some viewers.

“@GMB what is wrong with Kate Garraway? Why won’t she STOP talking over everyone? It’s SO annoying,” one viewer ranted.

However, others loved seeing Martin on the show as one gushed: “Thank you Martin for all your help and advice. Happy Christmas to you and your family.”

Another wrote to Martin: “Love seeing you on there [GMB]. You’re lovely.”

Read more: GMB: Richard Madeley under fire as he tells Mick Lynch to ‘jog on’

What did you think of Martin’s appearance on the show? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.