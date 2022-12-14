GMB viewers fume over Martin Lewis and Kate Garraway’s behaviour today

GMB today (Wednesday, December 14) saw Martin Lewis and Kate Garraway host the show together.

However, their behaviour left a lot to be desired with viewers, who took to Twitter to slam the pair earlier this morning.

Martin Lewis and Kate Garraway host GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain saw Kate joined by money-saving expert Martin.

Martin usually hosts alongside Susanna Reid, however, Kate has stepped in for the 50-year-old during her Christmas break.

There was plenty for the duo to talk about on today’s show.

“Nice to see you. Nice to see Martin, the man we always need to answer your questions,” Kate said at the start of the show.

“Lovely to be here next to you, wearing what you described to me a minute ago as a rather raunchy top,” Martin replied.

“I’ve just realised you can see through the netting,” Kate said.

As well as the upcoming rail strikes, Martin and Kate also spoke about the nursing strikes, one of which is set to take place tomorrow (Thursday, December 15).

Martin also took today’s show as an opportunity to explain inflation and the effect it’s going to have on Brits going forwards.

Martin and Kate’s behaviour slammed

However, despite Martin and Kate stating they were happy to work together, viewers thought otherwise.

Throughout the show, Martin and Kate struggled to get the final word in. Kate also repeatedly interrupted her co-star.

Viewers quickly tired of this and took to Twitter to have a moan – with Kate their main target.

“@GMB what is wrong with Kate Garraway? Why won’t she STOP talking over everyone! It’s SO annoying,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kate on #GMB is interrupting basically Martin saying it, and she shouts for final say every time, about nothing,” another said.

“Wish they’d all stop shouting all at once and talking over each other, it misses the point of getting an opinion over to us,” a third wrote.

“OMG how often is @MartinSLewis going to keep interrupting @kategarraway,” another said.

Richard’s interview with Mick Lynch came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley slammed

Yesterday (Tuesday, December 13) saw Kate’s other co-host, Richard Madeley, come under fire.

The 67-year-old’s interview with Mick Lynch couldn’t have gone any worse, with Richard even telling the RMT Union boss to “jog on” at one point.

During the interview, Richard kept interrupting Mick, not giving the 60-year-old an opportunity to speak.

“Richard, you’re just talking to yourself, you’re ranting. Richard, you’re ranting,” Mick said at one point. He also asked why Richard didn’t just interview himself when he continued to interrupt.

“Because you won’t answer the question,” Richard said. “Until you do, I’ll keep interrupting. It’s my job. On you go. Jog on.”

Viewers, as you can expect, weren’t impressed.

“Richard Madeley telling Mick Lynch to jog on tells us all about the level of his journalism skills,” one viewer tweeted.

“Richard telling the person he’s interviewing to ‘jog on’. Why is he back on our screen?” another wrote.

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

