GMB today (Tuesday, December 13) saw Richard Madeley come under fire for his behaviour during an interview with RMT union boss Mick Lynch.

Richard, 67, told Mick to “jog on” during the heated interview, and viewers weren’t happy at all!

Mick Lynch was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Richard Madeley vs Mick Lynch on GMB today

Today’s edition of Good Morning Britain got pretty heated when Richard and Mick clashed.

Mick was on the show to discuss the upcoming rail strikes which are set to begin on Christmas Eve.

The strikes will continue until December 27. There will also be strikes at the beginning of January too.

“Why couldn’t you have put all these strikes into January?” Richard grilled the union boss.

“Why do you have to target people at Christmas? You’ll be putting people out of business who run hotels, who run restaurants, who run bars, and retail,” he continued. “This is the time of year that they make their money and you’re robbing them of their income for the coming year.”

“Well, we’re not targeting Christmas,” Mick fired back.

“It isn’t Christmas yet, Richard. I don’t know when your Christmas starts, but mine starts on Christmas Eve.”

“That’s disingenuous,” Richard fumed. “Commercial Christmas starts in December, you know that.”

Mick Lynch was interviewed on the show (Credit: ITV)

Richard clashes with Mick Lynch on GMB today

Mick then tried to argue back, however, Richard kept speaking and interrupting.

“Richard, you’re just talking to yourself, you’re ranting. Richard, you’re ranting,” Mick said as Richard continued to speak.

“Right, have you finished then because you’re just ranting now,” he added.

Richard then fired back, arguing that he wasn’t going to let Mick get away with “nonsense” suggesting Christmas starts on Christmas Eve.

“Richard, why don’t you just interview yourself?” Mick asked. He then asked Richard why he won’t stop talking when he’s trying to answer.

“Because you won’t answer the question,” Richard argued. “Until you do, I’ll keep interrupting. It’s my job. On you go. Jog on.”

“Well, you can’t interrupt me if you don’t let me talk,” Mick said.

Viewers slammed Richard (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Richard

It’s safe to say that viewers were not impressed with Richard’s interviewing of Mick.

“Why doesn’t Richard Madeley actually let Mick Lynch speak? Worst interviewer ever,” one viewer ranted.

“Wow Richard Madeley really said ‘jog on’ and argued over when Christmas starts in an interview trying to demonise strikers. No word of the government’s action in all of this but asks Mick Lynch ‘what happened to kindness’?! Terrible interviewer,” another said.

“Richard Madeley telling Mick Lynch to jog on tells us all about the level of his journalism skills,” a third wrote.

“Richard telling the person he’s interviewing to ‘jog on’. Why is he back on our screen?” another tweeted.

Others, however, were on Richard’s side.

“The way Mick Lynch refuses to answer the question by shouting his response over an incessantly talking and very balanced Richard Madeley is a complete disgrace. That’s commericial christmas ruined,” one viewer tweeted.

