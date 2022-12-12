Viewers slammed GMB today (Monday December 12) as Kate Garraway and Richard Madeley hosted from a Merseyside hospital.

The ITV show switched from the London studio for the special episode as the NHS faces unprecedented challenges in upcoming months.

And among the show guests speaking about NHS-related topics were Alison Steadman, Dr Amir Khan and Dr Hilary Jones.

Alison Steadman discussed her fears for the NHS with GMB’s hosts (Credit: GMB YouTube)

GMB today

Whiston Hospital welcomed Kate and Richard, explaining on Twitter: “We’ve let the @GMB cameras in today to show just how challenging things are across the NHS already this winter.

“Thank you to all our patients for the kindness and support you are showing to our staff, we truly appreciate it.”

But many viewers weren’t convinced the location was a suitable place to produce the show.

And there were also complaints about the quality of the programme, with several social media users criticising the sound.

GMB today included Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway speaking with Dr Amir Khan and Dr Hilary Jones (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Viewers complain about GMB hospital broadcast

Many of those watching at home made their feelings about the episode clear on Twitter.

Among the criticisms were suggestions GMB was ‘getting in the way’ of medics treating patients.

“Well this is a strange and awkward watch,” one person remarked on the social media platform.

“Surely they could just be in the studio? #GMB.”

Meanwhile another person sarcastically reflected: “#GMB Hospital is under pressure… Let’s set up studio in reception and get in the way… Great idea.”

And a third person said they were more concerned about the potential for nurses and doctors facing additional pressures with the programme in the building.

They tweeted: “#GMB unwatchable this morning. Sound all over the place. Really feel for the NHS staff having to work with this going on under their feet.”

‘The NHS belongs to us, the British public, it doesn’t belong to the government. It’s ours’@DrAmirKhanGP and @DrHilaryJones pic.twitter.com/CGk0YAX1Cd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 12, 2022

‘Get back to the studio’

Others viewers were also distracted by alleged tech problems.

“The sound man on location on @GMB is terrible… Is it work experience or something? #GMB,” one user claimed.

Sound all over the place. Really feel for the NHS staff having to work with this going on under their feet

And another person summed up their complaints: “#GMB is bonkers.

“They’ve set up a makeshift ‘studio’ in a hospital with terrible sound, people rushing around them doing their work, while they sit chatting.

“The background is noisy, and it is jarring to see them sat there in a busy hospital. Just get back to the studio fgs.”

Others enjoyed seeing the show at the hospital as one tweeted: “Cool to see @GMB doing their whole show live from Whiston Hospital this morning.”

Another said: “Great show this morning guys… from my local hospital.”

ED! approached a representative for GMB for comment.

A GMB spokesperson said: “Good Morning Britain was invited by Whiston Hospital today to film a special live episode to help illustrate the immense pressures the NHS is under this winter.

“Cameras were only given access to areas which would not encroach upon patient care or privacy.”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays on ITV from 6am.

