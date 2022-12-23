GMB host Kate Garraway has been branded “rude” by fans over her behaviour towards Ben Shephard today.
Kate, 55, presented Friday’s episode (December 23) of Good Morning Britain with her co-host Ben.
While the hosts discussed the latest news, fans couldn’t help but express their disapproval of something they’ noticed.
GMB: Kate Garraway accused of interrupting Ben Shephard
Taking to Twitter, some viewers felt that Kate kept speaking over Ben.
One person even made a plea for Piers Morgan to return and speak over her!
“Kate please let Ben speak at least one sentence without interrupting him #gmb,” one person said.
A second wrote: “Can we have Piers Morgan back for the day? Just so he can talk over Kate to show her what it’s like #GMB.”
Another added: “Kate loves the sound of her own voice talking over everyone #GMB.”
And a fourth said: “Again, interrupting Kate.”
Of course, away from the TV screens Ben and Kate are the very best of friends.
Kate misses Princess of Wales’ carol service
Kate also revealed on today’s Good Morning Britain (December 23) that she had to miss the Princess of Wales’ carol service due to a hospital emergency.
The 55-year-old, who didn’t say why she had to go to hospital, stated: “Unfortunately I ended up in the hospital with another crisis.”
Kate’s husband Derek Draper has been battling with complications from Covid-19 since he was diagnosed in March 2020.
Derek has since been receiving round-the-clock care from health professionals and his family.
Kate on her husband’s health battle
Earlier this month, Kate told Lorraine: “And the thing is, when it’s a long battle like with Derek, there’s no end point and it can be exhausting for the people around me too’.
“I know sometimes people say ‘oh she’s talking about that again’ but what I’ve learnt is you only really know what it feels like when you’re in it.”
She continued: “And now I get contacted by thousands and thousands of people who make me feel less alone.”
Speaking about Derek’s health after he was rushed to hospital with sepsis, Kate said: “Oh, I mean you know, it’s a long onslaught.
“I can see he has better days, he has worse days. He is thankfully at home now. It’s been a long battle to get him back home again.”
Kate and Derek got married 2005. They share daughter Darcey, 15, and son William, 13.
