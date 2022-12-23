GMB host Kate Garraway has been branded “rude” by fans over her behaviour towards Ben Shephard today.

Kate, 55, presented Friday’s episode (December 23) of Good Morning Britain with her co-host Ben.

While the hosts discussed the latest news, fans couldn’t help but express their disapproval of something they’ noticed.

Fans felt that Kate Garraway kept interrupting Ben Shephard on GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Kate Garraway accused of interrupting Ben Shephard

Taking to Twitter, some viewers felt that Kate kept speaking over Ben.

One person even made a plea for Piers Morgan to return and speak over her!

“Kate please let Ben speak at least one sentence without interrupting him #gmb,” one person said.

A second wrote: “Can we have Piers Morgan back for the day? Just so he can talk over Kate to show her what it’s like #GMB.”

Another added: “Kate loves the sound of her own voice talking over everyone #GMB.”

And a fourth said: “Again, interrupting Kate.”

Of course, away from the TV screens Ben and Kate are the very best of friends.

The GMB presenter fronted her last show before Christmas today (Credit: ITV)

Kate misses Princess of Wales’ carol service