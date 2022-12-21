Kate Garraway makes shock revelation about Christmas prep as she shares sweet festive photo of kids

Kate Garraway has been busy preparing for Christmas as she went through a lot of effort to put up her Christmas tree with her daughter and son on Tuesday.

The Good Morning Britain host shared a hilarious post on Instagram after she managed to squeeze a 6ft Christmas tree into her car boot.

Kate also shared some festive photos with her parents and kids who she revealed had helped her with collecting the tree, despite being sceptic over the tree’s size!

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway squeezed a 6ft Christmas tree into her Peugeot (Credit: Cover Images)

Kate Garraway daughter and son

Kate has only just got around to getting her Christmas tree up and it sounds like it was a lot of work!

The presenter posed for a snap in front of her Peugeot on Tuesday as she attempted to fit a 6ft Christmas tree in the boot.

In the post, Kate referenced the hit song, The Twelve Days of Christmas, as she explained that it took five shop workers, four neighbours and three parents to collect the Christmas tree!

She wrote: “So they say it takes a village to raise a child.. But how many does it take to ‘raise’ a Christmas tree.

“Well in my case (altogether now sing along)… ‘5 exasperated shop workers, 4 helpful neighbours, 3 frazzled parents, 2 over excited kids & NOT a partridge in a pear, but a #peugeot308sw with a surprisingly large boot- even my own mother didn’t believe I could get a 6 foot tree in but I knew my Percy Peugeot wouldn’t let me down!!”

Kate shared a rare photo of her kids standing in front of the Christmas tree (Credit: ITV)

Kate shares sweet photo of kids

Despite all of the effort, Kate admitted that it was worth it to see the smiles on her children’s faces.

The Good Morning Britain host wrote: “Swipe right to see finished result! So worth it to see the kids so happy – at last ready for #christmas- well ‘ish’.”

Alongside the photos of “Percy the Peugeot”, she also shared a sweet photo of her kids, Darcey and William standing in front of the tree.

In the photo, her daughter Darcey can be seen wearing cosy pyjamas, while her son William was posing in a black puffer coat.

Fans of the presenter also rushed to the comments to support Kate following the news.

One fan wrote: “Happy Christmas Kate. Well done. I’ve just done the same battle myself. Yet to decorate it though.”

Another said: “We managed to fit a 6ft tree in my Fiat Panda. Happy Christmas to you all xx.”

A third added: “Your tree looks beautiful. Hope you all have the most wonderful Christmas and hopefully a wonderful new year!”

