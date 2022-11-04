Heat on Channel 5: Danny Dyer announces first TV role after leaving EastEnders!

Danny Dyer has revealed his first role since leaving EastEnders – he’s set to star in the Channel 5 thriller Heat.

C5 has confirmed that the actor has joined the cast of the new Australian action thriller.

It will be his first role since his long-running stint as Mick Carter on EastEnders.

Earlier this year, Danny Dyer confirmed he would leave the soap after nine years.

In fact, he even suggested that he wants his character killed off this Christmas!

But, before we see the end of Mick Carter, here’s what we know about Danny’s upcoming role in Heat.

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer will star in Channel 5 thriller Heat in 2023 (Credit: BBC)

Danny Dyer will star in a new Channel 5 thriller Heat…

Danny Dyer will star in the new Channel 5 thriller Heat, which will begin filming in Australia this month.

It’s described as a “premium action thriller” which sounds like it will keep us on the edge of our seats!

The description of the show from Channel 5 reads: “Heat unfolds to the backdrop of the looming Australian bushfire season when two families who are long-time friends, venture to a secluded home for a summer vacation.

“As secrets and lies unravel it becomes a tinderbox – and not everyone will make it out alive.”

Definitely sounds like an exciting one!

While bookies previously betted that Danny Dyer might feature in a rival Soap, or appear on I’m A Celeb after his EE exit, we’re happy to see Danny head out to Australia to become an action star rather than into the jungle!

Danny Dyer confirmed he would leave EastEnders after nine years (Credit: BBC)

His first role after leaving EastEnders

Danny is thrilled about his new role in the action thriller, telling us: “Can’t wait to get amongst this beautiful piece of work in Australia.

“I’ve always been intrigued about working there.

“It’s my first gig since my long stint at EastEnders.

“Really powerful dark script and a strong Australian cast and crew. Let’s have it!!!”

Greg Barnett, Commissioning Editor of Factual Entertainment, added: “I’m delighted Danny is joining Channel 5 for his first major drama project post-EastEnders.

“Heat is a suspenseful and nail-biting thriller and I can’t wait to see him bring his great talent and energy to it.”

Channel 5 has confirmed that the drama will air next year, in 2023.

The thriller will film exclusively in Victoria, Australia.

Who else joins Danny in the cast of Heat?

A wonderful ensemble cast joins Danny in Heat.

Scottish-Australian actor Darren McMullen joins the cast.

He’s best known for his role in the Australian series House Husbands and Doctor Doctor.

Jane Allsop, who you might recognise for her recent role as Lisa Rowsthorn in Neighbours, also stars in the thriller.

Fellow Neighbours star Richie Morris – aka Levi Canning – also appears.

Wentworth actress Pia Miranda joins the cast, along with Neighbours actress Olympia Valance.

Olivia played Paige Smith in the Australian soap which ended earlier this year.

Newcomers Matia Marks, Matteo Annetta and Hunter Hayden also join the cast.

Danny Dyer’s new drama Heat will air on Channel 5 in 2023.

