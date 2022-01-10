Danny Dyer to appear on TWO hit shows this year following EastEnders exit?

Danny Dyer is predicted to swap the murky grey of Albert Square of EastEnders for the tropical jungle of I’m A Celebrity, according to bookies.

And not only that, he’s been mooted for another hit show.

The predictions come after the star quit the soap after almost a decade.

What’s next for Danny? Could it be the jungle? (Credit: BBC)

What is EastEnders star Danny Dyer predicted to do next?

According to online bookies Betfair, Danny, 44, the Mick Carter actor is only 2/1 to appear in the next series of I’m A Celebrity.

But it’s not just that – the bookies think that he’s in line for all sorts of new jobs.

On the table is Strictly, plus appearances in rival soaps Emmerdale and Coronations Street.

He’s also in the frame – albeit long odds – is the vacant James Bond role.

Now that’s something we’d love to see.

Bookies like Danny for Strictly, too (Credit: BBC)

What are Danny’s odds for I’m A Celebrity and Strictly?

A spokesperson for Betfair said: “Danny Dyer is 2/1 to swap the Queen Vic for being served jungle treats and appear on I’m A Celebrity in 2022 following his EastEnders exit.

“He danced his way through nine years of drama on EastEnders and is now 5/2 to waltz his way into the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom this year.

“As for his acting, Dyer is 80/1 to don a black tuxedo and replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and 100/1 to play the next Dr Who, while Emmerdale at 6/1 is the most likely top soap that he’ll appear on, ahead of Hollyoaks (8/1) and Coronation Street (10/1).”

Danny has played Mick Carter for eight years (Credit: BBC)

How did EastEnders respond to the reports?

Reports surfaced at the weekend that Danny would be leaving the BBC soap after eight years.

EastEnders issued a statement confirming the news.

“Danny will be leaving EastEnders when his contract comes to an end later this year,” it said in a statement.

“However, we won’t be saying goodbye just yet as there’s still quite some time – and plenty of explosive drama for Mick – to come before he departs Walford.”

Reports also claim that Danny has landed a role in a brand-new drama on Sky.