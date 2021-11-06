Strictly fans have demanded that EastEnders legend Danny Dyer takes part in the next series of the BBC dance show.

The Walford legend appeared on Strictly Come Dancing last weekend when he surprised on-screen daughter Rose Ayling-Ellis at rehearsals.

Danny, who’s played Mick Carter since 2013, dressed as a ghost, leaving fans in hysterics.

Danny made a spooky appearance last weekend (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Strictly fans want BBC to sign Danny Dyer – what would it take?

And, when Rose appeared on Strictly spin-off It Takes Two earlier this week, she joked about Danny’s spooky guest appearance.

Host Rylan then asked her what it would take to get Danny to agree to take part as a contestant.

Read more: Why did Sean Slater return to EastEnders and will he be back?

And, while Rose said she would love to see him on the show, she also said: “It’s never gonna happen.”

Fans took to Twitter regardless to demand that Strictly sign him up for its 2022 series.

Rose said she’d love to see her on-screen dad take part (Credit: BBC)

“I for one would relish Danny Dyer on Strictly tbh,” wrote one viewer.

Another agreed, tweeting: “Danny Dyer for Strictly 2022.”

A third said: “May we PLEASE see Danny Dyer on Strictly next year, this nation needs to see it.”

“Also Danny Dyer on Strictly would be insane,” a fourth agreed.

I for one would relish Danny Dyer on Strictly tbh #ItTakesTwo #itt — AJ, esteemed boss of the Tran-sylvanian Lobby 🎃 (@uisgebeatha) November 1, 2021

Danny Dyer for Strictly 2022 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#ItTakesTwo — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGTweetsTV) November 1, 2021

Rose & Giovanni, Good God! That was just stunning, even without taking her deafness into account. A superb dance by any standards 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 And may we PLEASE see Danny Dyer on #Strictly next year, this nation needs to see it. Meanwhile Tilly continues to be far better than expected. — Anton Starch (@starchanton) October 30, 2021

Rose & Giovanni, Good God! That was just stunning, even without taking her deafness into account. A superb dance by any standards 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 And may we PLEASE see Danny Dyer on #Strictly next year, this nation needs to see it. Meanwhile Tilly continues to be far better than expected. — Anton Starch (@starchanton) October 30, 2021

Another top-scoring week for Rose?

Rose won the hearts of the judges and viewers on Saturday’s show, scoring a perfect 40, something she’ll be hoping to emulate tonight (November 6).

She and partner Giovanni Pernice performed the tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran and scored 10s across the board, making Strictly history.

Host Claudia Winkleman told the pair: “We have never had 40 that early in the competition. That is you Rose.

“And you Giovanni. I’m so sorry that I really haven’t paid any attention to you.

“He is in tears which is problematic with that much eyeliner on.”

Viewers watching were delighted to see Giovanni and Rose achieve the perfect 40.

And some are already declaring the pair their winners!

Giovanni and Rose received incredible feedback for their Strictly Halloween performance (Credit: BBC)

One person said on Twitter: “I love #giovanni – he’s my favourite so very glad he has been partnered with Rose – I’m calling it – #RoseandGiovanni will win #Strictly. No contest.”

Another wrote: “#Strictly Rose and Giovanni to win all the way.”

A third tweeted: “Rose and Giovanni NEED to win Strictly.”

After that, a fourth agreed, saying: “Oh my days what a dance, @RoseAylingEllis & @pernicegiovann1 I’m sobbing!

“You two were stunning! ROSE TO WIN!”

Will Rose win Strictly 2021?

Meanwhile, Rose has remained a favourite among bookies since her first performance on the BBC One show.

Read more: Motsi Mabusi sparks ‘fix’ claims after results show comments

Last weekend, Rose issued a message via Instagram to say she’s “speechless” by their perfect score.

She said: “I am still speechless from last night. What just happened?? I am so so so proud of us.”

“Giovanni is the most hard working, passionate, caring person ever who really believes in me.

“He really does bring out the best in me and a lot of credit goes to him on creating this amazing routine.

“The earliest 40 Strictly ever had. WE MADE HISTORY!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One tonight (November 6) at 6.45pm.

Would you like to see Danny on Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.