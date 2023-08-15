Fred Sirieix, Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo split image
Gordon, Gino and Fred to reunite for new ITV series after This Morning chef quit Road Trip show

It's set to hit our screens next month!

By Entertainment Daily

Months after Gino D’Acampo quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip in an reported contract row, the trio are set to be back for a new series of the show.

This time, chefs Gino and Gordon Ramsay, as well as restauranteur Fred Sirieix, will be heading to Spain, sampling the culinary delights of Andalusia and Galicia and taking on some enthralling challenges.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix
The trio are back next month, this time in Spain (Credit: ITV)

Gordon said of the show’s return: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS. Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

A new fourth season

There’s no official release date yet. However, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España is set to launch on ITV1 and ITVX in September. As well as tasting local delicacies, they’ll be cooking, driving, tasting jamón, and even trying their hand (and foot) at flamenco dancing.

There have been three seasons of the show so far, the last in 2021, as well as three Christmas specials. In the first, they visited each of the trio’s home countries: Italy, France and Scotland.

They then ventured onto Mexico and the USA in the second season, via a Christmas special in Morocco. The next Christmas special took place in Finland, before a third season in Greece.

Gino quit the show in March

In November 2021, after the third season ended, Gino claimed that the show had been axed, confusing fans. And in March this year, Gino revealed that he’d officially quit the show amid a row over contracts.

Gino D'Acampo smiling
Gino is a familiar face on ITV (Credit: ITV)

Despite rumours of a feud, Gino explained that he still valued his friendship with Gordon and Fred. However, in April, Gordon made a dig at Gino – and Fred – calling them “so [bleep]ing lazy”. Around the same time, Gino was reportedly questioned by police after Border Force sniffer dogs “found drugs in his luggage”.

It was reported that he was caught with cannabis after flying into the UK on Gordon’s private jet after filming in Spain. Officers gave him a warning as they accepted the small amount of cannabis was for his own medicinal use.

Read more: Gino D’Acampo delivers blow to fans as he makes confession about TV future

Best Of Gino D'Acampo | Part One | Gordon, Gino and Fred's Road Trip

