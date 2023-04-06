Gordon Ramsay takes swipe at Gino D’Acampo following shock Road Trip exit and cannabis claims

Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay has taken a shock swipe at co-star Gino D’Acampo following his shock Road Trip exit and drug claims.

The 56-year-old famously fiery presenter and fellow chef Gino both starred on the hit ITV show, Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip, alongside First Dates star Fred Sirieix.

Just last month, Gino announced he would be quitting the travel show after three series, hinting to fans that contract negotiations had been “stressful”. Then, last week, Gino was reportedly caught with cannabis when travelling back to the UK on Gordon Ramsay’s private jet.

And now Gordon has discussed what it’s really like to film with Gino – while branding him as being “so [bleep]ing lazy”.

Gordon, Gino and Fred have parted ways (Credit: ITV)

Future Food Stars host Gordon Ramsay lashes out

During an interview on Spencer Matthews’ podcast Big Fish, Gordon spoke about Fred and Gino. He said: “They are great, they are wonderful, fantastic, incredible pain in the [bleep]s. They’re so [bleep]ing lazy, they make me look good. An hour in Gino wants an espresso. Or he wants his eyebrows plucked, 90 minutes in, Fred’s missing his croissant and his eyeliner.”

Gordon added in the interview, which was recorded prior to Gino’s ‘drug’ bust: “So we do get on. But three or four days in it’s like: ‘Move over, I want more room in the bed,’ Or: ‘Can we have a break?’ They don’t work hard.”

Gordon has issued fans a warning (Credit: BBC)

Gino D’Acampo ‘questioned by police’

At the start of April Gino was reportedly given a warning after Border Force sniffer dogs “found drugs in his luggage”.

The Sun claimed the telly chef was caught with cannabis as he flew into the UK following a filming trip. The 46-year-old chef landed at Farnborough Airport in Hampshire after filming scenes in Spain for Gordon, Gino & Fred: Road Trip. Border Force are said to have pulled over Gino after he arrived back in Britain on Gordon’s private jet.

‘Sniffer dogs find drugs in Gino D’Acampo’s luggage

The tabloid suggests sniffer dogs started circling Gino at the airport. And it is then alleged that cannabis was found in a small box inside the presenter’s luggage. The Sun also reports officers accepted it was for his own medicinal use and not intended for anybody else, issuing him with a warning.

The report also indicates Gino was stopped, cautioned and fined for possession of a prohibitive substance on November 29 of last year. But he was reportedly not arrested.

A spokesperson for Gordon declined to comment to The Sun. ED! approached representatives at the time for Gino D’Acampo, Gordon Ramsay, Fred Sirieix, ITV and Studio Ramsay for comment.

Catch Gordon Ramsay on Future Food Stars tonight at 9pm on BBC One.

