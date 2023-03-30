Gordon Ramsay warns he’s ‘not holding back’ in announcement following Gino’s exit from Road Trip

Gordon Ramsay has announced major Future Food Stars news with fans – while warning “he’s not holding back”.

The 56-year-old is no stranger to fronting a TV show – having appeared in countless series since first shooting to fame in the 2000s.

And now, Gordon is back with a brand new series of his hit show – and has warned fans he is “not holding back”.

Gordon has issued fans a warning (Credit: BBC)

Gordon Ramsay on Future Food Stars

Taking to his Twitter on Thursday (March 30) Gordon shared a clip of tonight’s episode of Future Food Stars.

In the clip, disaster strikes when a buddy chef makes a rookie error – causing the controversial chef to drop his famous “f-bomb”.

Along with a preview of what’s to come, Gordon wrote in the caption: “Future Food Stars is back and I’m not holding back when my investment is on the line…

“Especially when lamb is being served like my granddad’s toenail! See you at 9 tonight on @BBCOne & @BBCiPlayer.”

Viewers were over the moon to see the show making its return, with one writing: “The last series was fantastic Gordon. Looking forward to this.”

Another added: “Fire up Gordon!!”

What is Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars about?

The show features 12 new entrepreneurs going up against each other for the chance to win a massive £150,000.

Gordon, who is on the hunt for the UK’s most exciting new foods and drinks business to invest in, will be putting the contestants through a number of challenges.

The challenges have been designed so as to test every contender to their limit. They’ll need to show Gordon that they have the passion and determination to survive and continue their journey.

Gordon Ramsay on BBC Future Food Stars (Credit: BBC)

Gino D’Acampo has left ITV’s Road Trip

The upcoming series of Gordon’s show comes after Gino D’Acampo’s exit from ITV series Road Trip.

Gino travelled the globe with fellow cooking gurus and close friends Gordon and Fred Sirieix in the beloved ITV show to explore different foods from around the world.

But the Italian chef has decided to no longer film any more road trips with his pals, reportedly due to arguments over contracts.

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix travel in a van (Credit: ITV YouTube)

What did Gino D’Acampo say?

Gino said on Instagram last week: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips. The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

He added: “Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family. It is very complicated. And also because of contracts.

“Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful.”

