Gordon, Gino & Fred: Gino D’Acampo quits show due to ‘personal problems’ and behind-the-scenes rows

Gino D’Acampo has quit Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip after three series.

Gino travelled the globe with fellow cooking gurus and close friends Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix in the beloved ITV show to explore different foods from around the world.

But the Italian chef has decided to no longer film any more road trips with his pals, reportedly due to arguments over contracts.

TV chef Gino D’Acampo has revealed he has decided not to film any more road trips with his pals Gordon Ramsay and Fred Siriex.

The trio have been embarking on road trips around the world to explore the local cuisines since 2018.

However, their road tripping days together have sadly come to end as Gino has left the series.

Gino announced the devastating news on Instagram, insisting that his reason for leaving has nothing to do with Gordon and Fred.

He told his followers: “Last week I decided not to film any more Gordon, Gino and Fred Road Trips.

“The reason is very simple – nothing to do with Gordon or Fred, the friendship is very strong.”

He then went on to explain that he decided to exit the show due to “personal reasons” and a row over the contracts.

Gino added: “It’s just because we can’t get the dates together. And sometimes when we do get the dates together sometimes they get changed. It causes a lot of problems for me because I have other stuff that I have to do.

“Personal problems as well because when I have to change things with my family. It is very complicated. And also because of contracts.

“Because contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful,” he claimed.

Chef still values his friendship with his co-stars

Gino also explained that he values his friendship with Gordon and Fred and plans to still be friends for “many years ahead”.

He continued: “I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract.

“So I have decided not to do it any more. I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

But it’s not all bad news as ITV told The Sun that a brand-new series of the show will air later this year.

They confirmed: “A brand new series of Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip in Spain will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.”

