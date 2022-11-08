Phillip Schofield apologises to This Morning fans as Gino D’Acampo under fire for behaviour

This Morning today (Tuesday, November 8) saw Gino D’Acampo come under fire for his behaviour during the show.

His comments didn’t go down well with viewers – with Phillip Schofield forced to apologise for the Italian chef’s behaviour.

Gino was on the show to cook a dish for Phillip and Holly (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo on This Morning today

During today’s show, Holly Willoughby and Phillip welcomed Gino onto the programme.

As well as fronting the ‘agony aunt’ section of the show, Gino also did some cooking for Holly and Phillip.

The Italian chef was cooking Chicken Cordon Bleu, a French dish. It was during this segment that Gino’s behaviour came to the forefront.

Gino explained to Holly and Phillip that he was going to cook an Italian version of Cordon Bleu. He then went on to say that he doesn’t cook dishes from other countries usually as he likes to stick to his Italian roots.

“I like to use other countries’ ingredients but I don’t like to do the full dish – especially the French,” Gino then said.

“Because I’m going to be honest with you, apart from Fred Sirieix, I don’t like French people,” he added.

Holly and Phillip berated Gino for his insulting comments (Credit: ITV)

Viewers slam Gino

Holly and Phillip were shocked.

“Unbelievable, Gino D’Acampo,” Holly said. “There are some very lovely French people,” Phillip chimed in.

Gino then continued to explain why he doesn’t like French people.

“They are too close to Italy, they always think that they are the greatest. There is no need for French people in the world,” he said.

Phillip was quick to apologise to viewers. “I do apologise, if you are French and watching today, we love you very much,” he said.

Viewers weren’t impressed with Gino’s comments.

“Used to like Gino but now he’s too annoying. That was uncalled for regarding the French,” one viewer tweeted.

“I was horrified that Gino was allowed to say he doesn’t like French people, even more horrified that Holly & Philip laughed it off. Disgusting,” another ranted.

One added: “Here we go again with @Ginofantastico causing chaos in the kitchen of @thismorning. Now he’s insulting the French.”

ED! has contacted ITV and Gino’s reps for comment.

Gino gave some viewers advice too (Credit: ITV)

What else did Gino do on This Morning today?

Elsewhere in the show, Gino acted as an agony aunt as he hosted a phone-in.

Viewers called in with their problems, and Gino gave them his advice.

One phone-call, in particular, took a very dirty turn however when Gino suggested a caller ‘masturbate’ so as to stop being nervous for their upcoming wedding.

‘Gemma’ rang in explaining that she is nervous for her wedding, which takes place in two week.

After telling ‘Gemma’ its natural to be nervous, Gino attempted to impart some advice.

“Find something that makes you relax. Anything will do. I’ve got an idea…,” Gino said. Holly asked if it was a “long walk”, but it wasn’t.

“I was thinking something different, but if you want to go for a long walk, you go for a long walk,” Gino said.

He then leaned in, asking Phillip and Holly: “Can you say the word masturbate?”

“No, don’t say that,” an exasperated Phillip said.

Read more: Phillip Schofield reassures This Morning viewers as studio fills with ‘smoke’

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.