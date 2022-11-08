Phillip Schofield reassures This Morning viewers as studio fills with ‘smoke’

This Morning today (Tuesday, November 8) saw the studio fill up with “smoke”, obscuring their faces slightly.

However, host Phillip Schofield reassured viewers that the studio wasn’t on fire, quickly quelling any fears they may have had.

Smoke filled the This Morning studio earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

During today’s edition of This Morning, smoke invaded the studio.

The incident happened as Holly Willoughby and Phillip welcomed viewers back following an ad break.

As the pair introduced soap expert Sharon Marshall, a thin veil of smoke suddenly filled the studio.

As Holly turned to look for the source of the smoke, Phillip was quick to explain that the studio wasn’t actually on fire.

“Don’t worry, we’re not on fire,” he said as Holly fanned her papers to dispel the “smoke”.

Phillip then went on to explain that Josie Gibson‘s 12 at 12 game was taking place at the side.

“We’ve got a bit of smoke and a bit of dry ice, it’s all gone a little bit showbiz. I thought it was on fire for a second,” he said.

Later in the show, Phillip jokingly asked Gino D’Acampo if his cooking had caused the smoke.

Alison made a surprising confession on the show last week (Credit: ITV)

Alison makes shocking confession on This Morning

In other This Morning-related news, Alison Hammond made a shock confession during Friday’s edition of the show (November 4).

During the show, Alison revealed that she thought she’d seen an alien spaceship.

Recounting the frightening experience, she said: “I thought I saw an alien spaceship.

“Genuinely, my heart stopped and it was the most frightened I’d ever been. I genuinely thought it was aliens.”

She then revealed that what she was actually seeing in the sky was lasers.

“If I was an alien, you’d be the first person I’d want to see when I came down to the world,” Dermot O’Leary then told his co-host.

Dermot’s behaviour on Friday’s show came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Dermot slammed by fans

Speaking of Dermot, the 49-year-old came under fire during Friday’s show because of a very annoying habit.

During one segment of the show, Dermot and Alison took a look at some of the advent calendars hitting shops this year.

One advent calendar caught their eye in particular – a pork scratchings advent calendar containing six flavours of pork scratchings.

“The greatest invention of all time is the Pork Crackling advent calendar!” Dermot declared. He then tucked in to a packet of the snacks.

Throughout the rest of the segment, Dermot could be heard crunching through his pack of pork scratchings.

“SHUT UP crackling and crunching Dermot,” one viewer fumed.

“He’s eating it all now. Stop it Dermot. I can even hear him crunching over her speaking,” another said.

“I don’t want to hear your disgusting eating noises down the mic, thanks!” a third ranted.

