Alison Hammond makes confession about ‘heart-stopping’ moment on This Morning

This Morning star Alison Hammond has revealed the scary moment of when she thought she saw an “alien spaceship”.

Speaking on This Morning, the presenter, 47, described the frightening event.

Alison Hammond on This Morning

She said: “I thought I saw an alien spaceship. Genuinely, my heart stopped and it was the most frightened I’d ever been. I genuinely thought he was aliens.”

Alison then revealed that what she was seeing in the sky was was actually lasers.

In response, co-host Dermot O’Leary said: “If I was an alien, you’d be the first person I’d want to see when I came down to the world.”

Alison replied: “There probably are aliens but they probably just want to leave us alone. They see us ticking over and everything’s alright.”

Alison appeared alongside Dermot O’Leary in today’s This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Toffolo condemns Matt Hancock’s I’m A Celeb Appearance

Friday’s (November 4) episode of This Morning also saw Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo disaprove of Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celeb.

Georgia, who won I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! in 2017, said that she was embarrassed of the Conservative party, which she is a member of.

She said: “What Matt is doing is, I think, showing to the country that the man who was meant to be in control of our health going through this pandemic, not only did he cheat on his wife and get caught, he’s now leaving his constituents to go to Australia to earn loads of money on the show and flaunting it in front of people that lost so many loved ones and went through the most horrific pain.

“I’ve never been more embarrassed about this Conservative Party, ever.”

After the news of Hancock joining I’m A Celeb, his conservative whip was removed. He was also forced to resign last year after he was filmed having an affair.

Chief Whip Simon Hart MP said in a statement: “Following a conversation with Matt Hancock, I have considered the situation and believe this is a matter serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”

Georgia Toffolo slammed Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Fan reactions to Matt Hancock joining I’m A Celeb

Taking to Twitter, many fans haven’t been too fond of the former health secretary’s I’m A Celeb announcement.

One person said: “If I’m Matt Hancock I’m flying under radar and he’s off on I’m A celeb.”

A second wrote: “If Matt Hancock gets edited in a ‘favourable’ light in I’m A celeb I will be fuming.”

And another added: “I know @antanddec didn’t book Matt Hancock but I’m A Celeb have really let themselves down this year. Whilst @miketindall13 had to see the Queen on her own at her husband’s funeral, @MattHancock was breaking all the rules… unfair.”

I’m A Celebrity will return to screens on Sunday November 6 at 9pm on ITV. The celebrity line-up includes Love Island‘s Olivia Attwood, Boy George and the Queen’s grandson-in-law Mike Tindall.

