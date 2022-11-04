Annoyed This Morning viewers criticise Alison Hammond for ‘wrecking’ items during Christmas segment

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary‘s handling of calendars led to criticism from many viewers.

Self-proclaimed “coupon queen” and This Morning regular Holly Smith made an appearance on today’s episode for a feature about the best advent calendars for under £15.

However, hosts Alison and Dermot’s handling of the calendars divided viewers.

Viewers immediately took to social media to air their frustrations regarding the presenters “annoying” behaviour.

Alison was slammed for “wrecking” the advent calendars (Credit: ITV)

Alison Hammond criticised on This Morning

During the segment, Alison and Dermot were shown ripping the advent calendars apart and discarding them.

However, viewers took offence to this behaviour, noting that the calendars could have been repurposed.

One viewer tweeted: “#ThisMorning it’s so hard watching @radioleary & @AlisonHammond ripping open & grabbing the contents of the advent calendars & then chucking them to one side. They could have been given to families who would have really appreciated them.”

Another ranted: “Alison is really annoying me #ThisMorning just ripping into the advent calendars.”

A third took to Twitter to express their frustration: “Alison you’ve just ruined that calendar now #ThisMorning”. In response to this, another viewer agreed. “I was just thinking the same, these could have been gifted to a shelter or children’s home for proper use…!”

Another said: “Alison ripping all the calenders. Annoyed me.”

Dermot and Alison announced a new daily competition (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, others found it amusing as one laughed: “Alison! Struggling with you wrecking the advent calendars today.”

Another tweeted: “Alison opening them advent calenders… Just ripping them apart hahaha.”

Dermot and Alison make big announcement

Alongside the advent calendar segment, today’s episode welcomed many guests. These included Wakanda Forever stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, and presenter Lorraine Kelly.

Today’s episode also saw Alison and Dermot make a huge announcement for viewers.

At the beginning of the episode, the duo revealed that the daytime show will be launching a new competition on Monday. The competition will give viewers the opportunity to win up to £12,000 every day.

Therefore, the hosts confirmed there will be a “guaranteed winner every day”.

Holly was slammed for her outfit choices yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Phillip and Holly complaints

Alison and Dermot aren’t the only hosts that have faced criticism for their carelessness during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Presenter Holly Willoughby came under fire yesterday for her wardrobe choices. The star chose to don a floral dress and leather boots which added up to an eye-watering £880.

However, many viewers were unimpressed, slamming the host for flaunting fashion the majority of the UK public would be unable to afford.

And in a segment on Wednesday’s show, Holly and Philip Schofield were branded as “out of touch” whilst discussing the cost of living crisis.

