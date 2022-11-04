Dermot and Alison make big announcement for This Morning viewers today: ‘It going to ruin us!’

This Morning today saw Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary make a huge announcement for viewers at the beginning of today’s show.

The duo launched a new competition today – and confessed that it’s going to “ruin” them!

Alison and Dermot launched a new competition today (Credit: ITV)

Exciting news on This Morning today

At the beginning of today’s edition of This Morning, Alison and Dermot had some exciting news to share with viewers.

The presenting duo revealed that a new competition called 12 At 12 is launching on Monday (November 7)!

The new competition will give viewers the opportunity to win up to £12,000.

“Next week on This Morning, we are launching a brand new competition – it’s absolutely brilliant – it’s called 12 at 12,” Alison said.

“Alright, so check this out, every single day one person could have a chance to win up to £12,000 when they play at 12 o’clock!” Dermot continued.

“That’s amazing!” Alison said. “That’ll ruin us!” Dermot joked.

To enter, viewers just have to work out which This Morning cast member’s face has been hidden.

“That’s so easy!” Alison said.

“There’ll be a guaranteed winner every day next week,” Dermot declared. “This is the best thing ever,” Alison said.

Holly came under fire for defending Matt Hancock yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby under fire

In other This Morning-related news, Holly Willoughby came under fire yesterday (Thursday, November 3).

During a discussion of Matt Hancock‘s involvement in I’m A Celebrity, Holly seemingly defended the former Tory MP.

“Everything about this is infuriating,” Vanessa Feltz fumed. “He said you know it’s very important indeed to get out among your voters and talk to the people and not be an ivory tower.

“What does he think the jungle is if it’s not an ivory tower? It’s a blinking TV studio in a jungle that only very few people are invited to.”

Later in the discussion, Holly said: “It’s so difficult as he is just a human.”

After seeing Vanessa wince, Holly continued, saying: “I know. And I’ve heard everything you are saying.”

Viewers weren’t happy with Holly defending the disgraced MP.

“Of course the queue-jumper Holly will defend rule-breaker Hancock,” one viewer tweeted.

“I think someone needs to find @hollywills brain if she’s feeling sorry for Matt Hancock,” another said.

Holly’s appearance also came under fire too (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby slammed…again

It wasn’t the first time that Holly was slammed during yesterday’s show.

The star’s appearance was also criticised by viewers, with many furious over the price of her dress on yesterday’s show.

It emerged that the outfit and boots Holly was wearing on the programme cost an eye-watering £878.

Viewers weren’t impressed and took to the comment section of her Instagram post.

“Unrealistic fashion for people, especially with this cost of living crisis, love you Holly, but really need affordable fashion for people,” one fan commented.

“Gorgeous but @£880… no way! Can’t you model Tesco or Asda for a change?” another asked.

However, of course, she had plenty of supporters as one gushed: “Lovely colour, blue really suits you Holly.”

