Former I’m A Celebrity winner slams Matt Hancock as she makes dig at him ‘cheating on his wife’

This Morning today saw former I’m A Celebrity winner Georgia Toffolo slam new campmate Matt Hancock.

The 28-year-old is not impressed with the MP entering the jungle and made her feelings very clear during today’s show.

Toff hit out at Matt Hancock today (Credit: ITV)

Toff hits out on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond hosted an I’m A Celebrity panel.

The panel consisted of former winner Toff, as well as Peter Andre, and Jack Quickenden.

Together they discussed this year’s series and campmates, as well as their own experiences in the jungle.

The conversation soon turned to Matt Hancock being on the show – and Toff didn’t have much good to say.

“I think you know normally I’m pretty soft on the Tories,” she said. “But I think this is disgraceful.”

“And I think, you know, someone like Penny Mordaunt going and doing Splash all those years ago – she donated all her fee to the local lido and saved the lido – brilliant,” she continued.

The star lashed out on the show (Credit: ITV)

Toff hits out at Matt Hancock on This Morning today

Toff then took the opportunity to hit out at the disgraced MP.

“What Matt is doing, is really showing to the country that the man who is meant to be in control of our health going through the pandemic… not only did he cheat on his wife and get caught… he’s now leaving his constituents to go to Australia to earn loads of money,” she ranted.

She then went on to say that he is flaunting it [the money] in front of people who “lost so many loved ones”.

“I’ve never been more embarrassed about this Conservative party ever,” she added.

“Wow!” Alison said before Dermot then asked the all-important question – who’s going to win?

“Not him [Hancock],” Peter said.

Toff believes Olivia Attwood is in with a chance, whilst Jake thinks it’ll be Boy George.

Many were in agreement with Toff (Credit: ITV)

Viewers praise Toff

Plenty of This Morning viewers were in agreement with Toff. Many took to Twitter to praise the former I’m A Celebrity champion.

“Well done @ToffTalks for saying it like it is!” one viewer tweeted.

“Oh wow Toff has gone up in my estimation,” another said.

“I agree with Toff, it’s an embarrassment having Matt Hancock in there,” a third wrote.

“Go Toff!” another said.

“Dermot and Alison not prepared for Toff’s honest answer about Matt Hancock and swiftly changed the subject,” a fifth laughed.

It seems as though a lot of people are in agreement with Toff. Upon hearing the news that Hancock would be entering the jungle, a petition calling for him to be removed was launched.

The petition since picked up over 37,000 signatures.

