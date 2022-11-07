Alison Hammond makes Strictly weight loss revelation after wowing fans on the show

Alison Hammond recently showed off her weight loss on Strictly Come Dancing by sporting a dress she originally wore as a contestant on the show eight years ago.

Making a Strictly cameo to read the terms and conditions on Saturday night’s show, Alison sashayed through the gold curtains following Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał’s controversial routine and promptly wowed fans with her sparkling purple outfit.

She told host Claudia Winkleman that her dress was “vintage 2014”, in reference to the year she competed on Strictly with dance partner Aljaz Skorjanec, before spinning around and calling out: “Check out my dress!”

Alison Hammond danced in her old Strictly Come Dancing dress (Credit: BBC)

What did Alison Hammond say about Strictly?

“I wore my old dress from 2014. It’s a vintage dress, a little bit big for me, but it was fine,” she explained to This Morning‘s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on Monday (November 7).

Alison, 47, has opened up about her weight loss journey last year and this year. After the tragic death of her mother in 2020, the star decided to put her own health first and has since been cutting back on sugar, drinking more water and getting regular exercise.

But this is not the first time Alison has spoken about struggles with her body image.

One of the last times Alison Hammond was in the #Strictly Ballroom. She gave us THIS iconic moment… pic.twitter.com/ziLTECvYYM — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) November 5, 2022

In 2014, she had a gastric band fitted after struggling to lose weight through dieting. However, she had it removed after it caused her “absolute torture”.

Meanwhile, sharing a then and now picture of herself in the purple Strictly dress on Instagram at the weekend, Alison added a sweet tribute to the first time she wore the sequinned number.

“Only thing missing was my [Aljaz],” she said of her former dance partner, who quit the show earlier this year.

One fan replied: “You look amazing, you’ve done brilliantly and are an inspiration to people who are struggling with their weight. Keep it up.”

Another said of the dress: “Bet they had to take it in for you. You are looking amazing.”

Alison looked incredible on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Everyone loves Alison on Strictly!

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood was so pleased to see Alison back that he gave her his first 10 of the season, waving his paddle board to camera and saying: “Love you!”

And he wasn’t the only one. Fans of the I Can See Your Voice star were quick to suggest that she should be the next in line for a permanent presenting gig on the hit TV show, with some even calling for her to replace Tess Daly.

However it sounds like Alison may feel like she’s done all the Strictly she can. During her chat with Holly and Phil, she added: “They asked me to come and do the terms and conditions and I haven’t been back to Strictly for so long.

“Obviously I loved being on Strictly but I can’t do any more on Strictly. I have done the Christmas special, the last thing to do was the terms and conditions. I had such a lovely time. It was like going home.”

