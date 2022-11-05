Alison Hammond appeared on Strictly Come Dancing tonight to read the terms and conditions and fans were thrilled.

They immediately demanded she either be able to do another series, having originally appeared in 2014, or she replace host Tess Daly.

Alison was a joy as she read the Ts & Cs (Credit: BBC)

Alison Hammond on Strictly

This Morning presenter Alison, looking radiant in purple sequins, came through the glittery curtains after first couple Hamza and Jowita had performed their cha cha.

She was charged with telling everyone the terms and conditions of voting.

Alison hugged Claudia and told her she was wearing “vintage 2014” referring to her costume.

Then, while reading the Ts & Cs she told Claud: “We’ve moved on since 2014, haven’t we?” as she told viewers about scanning the QR code on the screen.

She then revealed she had to dash to film I Can See Your Voice, but Claudia told her to “stay forever”.

And it seems fans felt exactly the same.

What did fans say about Alison Hammond on Strictly?

But many fans were keen for Alison to take over as host of the show!

They loved her stint presenting, even if it was only the terms and conditions, and called for her to replace Tess.

“Can we replace Tess with Alison Hammond please,” wrote one.

“We love Alison Hammond! She should replace Tess Daly for sure,” said another.

A third added: “Even just doing the Terms and Conditions Alison Hammond proved in 30 seconds why she’d be a better presenter of Strictly than either Tess or Claudia.”

“Claudia and Alison should host,” said anothers.

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Ok, can we get Alison Hammond to replace Tess?”

Bring her back every week! (Credit: BBC)

When was Alison Hammond on Strictly?

Alison appeared in the 2014 series.

She was partnered with fan favourite Aljaz Skorjanec and they came in 10th position.

Her highest score during her time on the show was 27.

Hamza’s cha cha was a huge hit (Credit: BBC)

What else happened tonight?

Hamza and Jowita opened the show with a cha cha, which he said he found difficult during the week, but it certainly didn’t show.

He scored 38, bagging three 10s and an eight from Craig.

But it wasn’t such a great night for Ellie Taylor, who was marked only a three by Craig after her rumba left him cold.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC One.

