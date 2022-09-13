Who is Strictly star Hamza Yassin, does he have a wife and is his hair real?

Strictly hopeful Hamza Yassin has admitted that he can’t wait to strut his funky stuff.

The wildlife cameraman, who also steps in front of the lens, hopes to capture fans’ imaginations in the upcoming series.

He will join the rest of the celebs in the Strictly 2022 line-up bidding to raise the Glitterball trophy.

But until then, here’s more about what you may wish to know about Hamza Yassin…

Operating his camera on Countryfile (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin on being in Strictly Come Dancing 2022

Hamza was a probably a surprise inclusion for many Strictly Come Dancing fans – and it sounds like the call up was a bit of a surprise to him, too!

He said as he was unveiled for the BBC show: “I am absolutely over the moon to be joining Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.

“I’ve been watching it for years and I can’t believe I’ll actually be there dancing live in front of the British public.”

My dance skills are currently at the level of 1970s disco vibe..

Hamza went on: “My dance skills are currently at the level of 1970s disco vibe. But I’m ready to work hard and will be shaking it every time I get the chance. Shake it ‘til you make it!”

Hamza Yassin gets close to a rhino on Animal Park (Credit: BBC)

Who is Hamza Yassin?

Appearances on Countryfile, Animal Park, The One Show and This Morning may be Hamza’s most prominent claims to TV fame.

In late 2020 he fronted Channel 4 documentary series Scotland: My Life in the Wild. It contained eye-opening footage of the Scottish landscape and the wildlife that lives among it.

And a year later, in late 2021, Hamza hosted Scotland: Escape to the Wilderness.

This four-part run saw him take celebrities Martin Clunes, Ben Miller, Baroness Sayeeda Warsi and Rev Richard Coles across even wilder terrain.

Does Hamza Yassin have a wife or is he married?

Not much is known about his private life, with the star preferring to keep that side of his life to himself.

As a result, it’s not known if he is in a relationship or has any children.

He’s also known to some young fans as Ranger Hamza (Credit: BBC)

Why is he also known as Ranger Hamza on CBeebies?

Young viewers – and their parents – may recognise Hamza from his live-action show Let’s Go For A Walk.

Assisted by his Ramblers, Ranger Hamza helps highlight why the outdoors is so important.

Let’s Go For A Walk is also about inspiring viewers to explore the world around them and develops their imagination.

Ramblers join Ranger Hamza for a walk on the beach (Credit: BBC)

Hamza Yassin’s photography

Among Hamza’s specialisms are birds, which he is passionate about.

He is a skilled ornithologist and bird nest recorder, and is apparently in possession of excellent field craft and habitat knowledge.

Hamza is also a published wildlife photographer, as well as a wildlife tour guide.

How old is Hamza Yassin, where was he born and what is his nationality?

Hamza is currently 32 years old and was born in February 1990.

He was born in Sudan, coming to the UK and settling in Northampton with his family aged eight.

As Hamza notes on his Facebook page, he is: “African born, Scotland based, Wildlife made.”

Strictly 2022 star Hamza Yassin was born in Sudan (Credit: BBC)

Where did Hamza Yassin go to school?

Hamza came to develop his interest in animals as a child. Despite challenges posed by his dyslexia, he studied zoology at Bangor University.

He went on to do his Masters in Biological Photography and Imaging at the University of Nottingham.

Hamza has previously recalled: “I wanted to be the next Sir David Attenborough. Or Steve Irwin. And if I couldn’t be those two guys, what’s the next best thing? The person filming them. I’d still be there with the animals, telling conversation stories to the world.”

Hamza’s heroes are Sir David Attenborough and Steve Irwin (Credit: BBC)

Where does Hamza Yassin live?

In a December 2020 interview with the Daily Record, Hamza explained how he came to live in the West Highlands.

The Ardnamurchan peninsula is one of the most remote areas in Scotland, and the most westerly point on the British mainland.

Hamza detailed how he visited the area in 2011 after being told by a friend about the stunning wildlife. He was especially won over by the golden eagles and red deer.

Feeling immediately connected with the area, Hamza returned home to inform his parents about his big move.

However, relocating to the village of Kilchoan was not a simple change. Indeed, for 11 months he lived in his car.

But Hamza soon settled in, living in holiday homes before eventually buying his own place, and built up his network.

He told the Daily Record at the time: “I’m the only black person on the whole peninsula and most of the west coast.

“Even people on neighbouring islands know who I am.”

What is Hamza Yassin’s net worth?

Internet speculation claims Hamza is worth a cool million dollars. Lend us a fiver, mate!

How long is Hamza Yassin’s hair and is his hair real?

According to reports, Hamza’s dreadlocks reach all the way down to the back of his calves.

If, as reported online, he is 5ft 9in, this suggests his hair may be up to 5ft in length.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hamza Yassin Photography (@hamzayassin90)

Can Hamza Yassin dance?

Hamza may have indicated his boogying belongs in the 1970s discotheque, but in that 2020 Daily Record chat, dancing did come up.

Mentioning a ceilidh he had attended, he reflected at the time: “I’d never danced to Scottish music but I get stuck in.

“Now, I can dance no problem but that’s after a few years’ training.”

That’s Hamza top of the scoreboard during Highland Fling week then!

Additionally, Hamza has previously posted on his Instagram about his enthusiasm for competing in the Highland Games.

This double-armed press on display looks to be a pretty good Strictly-style lift to us!

Could this mean viewers can expect him basing for lots of twirling from his pro partner?

