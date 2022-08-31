Giovanni Pernice announces ‘exciting’ new role away from Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has revealed he will be stepping away from the BBC dancefloor – but don’t worry, it’s not permanent.

The Strictly 2021 winner has landed himself an “exciting” new role as a judge and coach on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

We hope the contestants are ready to be put through their paces!

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis won Strictly 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice joins Drag Race

Whilst we know him for his moves on the Strictly dancefloor, Giovanni has accepted a new role as part of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Earlier today (August 31), the BBC issued a statement detailing the upcoming series.

The statement read: “Strictly 2021 champion dancer and choreographer, Giovanni Pernice, takes no prisoners as he puts the queens through their paces preparing them for an all singing and all dancing challenge.”

I’m definitely bringing some Strictly sparkle to the Werk Room!

Speaking about his involvement, Giovanni said: “I’m very excited to be joining RuPaul and the fabulous queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK this series.

“I’m definitely bringing some Strictly sparkle to the Werk Room!”

The BBC has not yet announced when the fourth series will air.

Giovanni Pernice joined Strictly Come Dancing in 2015. Credit: Cover Images

He’ll still join the cast on Strictly 2022

As the cast for Strictly 2022 is revealed, Giovanni will rejoin the team as one of the Strictly professionals partnered with a celebrity.

Last year saw him matched with EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, and the pair won over viewers with theier beautiful performances including a piece incorporating Rose’s deafness.

The pair have since won a BAFTA for their iconic silent dance in the competition.

Rose, who was born deaf, recently opened up about her friendship with Giovanni now the show is over.

When asked if she had ‘found a friend for life’ in Giovanni, Rose told OK! magazine: “Yes, for sure.

“After what we went through, how could we not stay in touch? He’s so busy on his tour, and then he’s back in Strictly rehearsals, but we keep in touch and we text.”

However, she has also admitted that she is excited for the spotlight to be on the new couple and not on herself and Giovanni any more.

