Strictly fans demand Rose Ayling-Ellis ‘must win’ after leaving them in ‘floods of tears’ with silent dance

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were left in tears by Rose Ayling-Ellis’ moving silent dance.

The EastEnders actress and partner Giovanni Pernice performed a contemporary number in last night’s episode.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were stunned by Rose’s performance (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Rose stuns viewers

To pay respect to the deaf community, the music was cut and the pair continued to dance in silence.

And it was hailed as one of the greatest moments in the show’s history.

Even the judges were in tears watching and gave her a standing ovation.

Read more: Strictly fans slam judges over ‘truly disgraceful’ scoring as AJ Odudu is ‘severely undermarked’

Anton Du Beke said: “You get moments like this, I’ve been doing this show since the beginning, same as Craig and same as you Tess.

“I’ve had the great pleasure and the honour of being on Strictly Come Dancing for a long time – getting a bit emotional – and that’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen on this show, congratulations.”

Motsi Mabuse added: “In this case I honestly feel like saying thank you.

Strictly standing ovation for Rose

“This was such a beautiful moment to include us in your world and for us to actually understand how important and how aware we all could be of each other everywhere.

“Sometimes it’s more than just scores and marks, sometimes it’s just a moment.”

Head judge Shirley Ballas gave the pair a standing ovation.

It takes you into a much deeper place

She said: “I feel I should stand up out of respect for you sharing, particularly the silent moment.

“I was not expecting it and it takes you into a much deeper place.”

She added: “This is a number that will be etched in my heart for a long, long time.”

Craig Revel Horwood signed and said: “My darling, fab-u-lous.”

Rose and Giovanni ‘moved’ viewers at home (Credit: BBC)

Viewers in tears at Rose’s dance

Viewers were equally moved, with one tweeting: “This was the most incredibly moving dance that I have seen in all the many years that I have been watching Strictly. I was in floods of tears but it was worth every tear. Well done Rose & Giovanni. You are phenomenal and the message you bring to everyone is so important.”

However, a second said: “It was absolutely beautiful dance me and my wife had tears in our eyes rose is our favourite fantastic dancer and a fantastic personality. Rose and Gio to win.”

A third said: “Absolutely fabulous Rose and Giovanni have to win amazing, had to get the tissues out for that one.”

Read more: The Strictly Come Dancing pro romances that have left viewers speechless

Another praised: “Rose and Gio on #Strictly last night. I’m still crying just thinking about it. That transcended dance. It was one of the most beautiful, important things I’ve ever seen.”

A fifth posted: “I was so moved by this dance. Rose and Giovanni, the chemistry between you two is a marvel to behold. I cannot dance to save my life, but Strictly is the highlight of my week. The pros are all amazing dancers, teachers, and friends to the celebs.”

In addition, a sixth shared: “If Rose & Giovanni don’t win Strictly this year I’ll riot.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!