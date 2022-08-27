Strictly star Giovanni Pernice reveals sad ‘sacrifice’ he made to get where he is today

Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice has opened up about the “sacrifice” he made to get where he is today.

The Italian dancer, 31, grew up loving dancing and put in a lot of work to get where he is today.

However, Giovanni admitted this came with sacrifices like having to miss Christmases and birthdays.

Giovanni opened up about the sacrifices he made to get where he is today (Credit: Mario Mitsis/Cover Images)

Giovanni Pernice on ‘sacrifice’

In an interview with The Guardian, the dancer explained that he left home in Sicily at 14 and found it “hard”.

However, he soon became “addicted” to the “experience of winning” competitions.

He added: “The journey getting to where I am today took hard work and a lot of sacrifices, but it was worth it. From those teenage years onwards, I had competitions every week.

“Preparation for those events took so much discipline that I’d end up missing Christmases and birthdays because I was intent on training.

Giovanni said dancing competitions growing up took “so much discipline” (Credit: BBC)

“To this day, celebrations have never really been my strength. I’m still not interested in them particularly, but deep down I feel myself starting to change. Perhaps now that I’m getting older I’m starting to need a bit more attention!”

During the interview, Giovanni also admitted that between his “determination and the love I had from my family” they worked together to make “Giovanni the person he is today”.

Giovanni won Strictly Come Dancing last year alongside his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

The pair have since won a BAFTA for their iconic silent dance in the competition.

Giovanni won Strictly last year with Rose (Credit: Cover Images)

The performance saw Giovanni and Rose dance a part of it in silence to pay tribute to the deaf community.

Rose, who was born deaf, recently opened up about her friendship with Giovanni now the show is over.

When asked if she had ‘found a friend for life’ in Giovanni, Rose told OK! magazine: “Yes, for sure.

“After what we went through, how could we not stay in touch? He’s so busy on his tour, and then he’s back in Strictly rehearsals, but we keep in touch and we text.”

